WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Regional Wastewater Treatment Facility has been in compliance with DEM since last Friday, Director of Public Works Steven D’Agostino told the City Council on Monday. Still, he said, there are “major issues that need to be addressed.”
On June 6, DEM announced in a press release that they were investigating the discharge of partly treated wastewater from the plant located at 11 Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket, which began the morning of June 5.
This was just the most recent failure in the water treatment facility, which last had a problem in March. City Council Vice President John Ward brought up the fact that there have been DEM-cited issues with the plant going back to last July. DEM issued letters of noncompliance to the facility in November 2021 and March 2022 regarding operations and maintenance concerns.
John Marsland, president and founder of the Blackstone River Watershed Council, spoke at the meeting’s public comment to let everyone know that the BRWC has a 20-point action plan that surrounding municipalities have signed onto to make the watershed a better place.
“We’d just like to work together to make the river a better place, I was just here mainly to find out information,” Marsland said.
As a precaution when partially-treated water escaped into the Blackstone River, DEM temporarily advised residents to refrain from both primary contact recreational water activities (wading, swimming) and secondary contact activities (canoeing, kayaking, rowing, and fishing) and to avoid consuming any fish from the river from the location of the discharge, at Cumberland Hill Road in Woonsocket, to the Slater Mill Dam in Pawtucket. That advisory was lifted on June 17.
The treatment plant, operated by the private contractor Jacobs, treats about 10 million gallons of sewage daily. D’Agostino told the council that the immediate major issues have been addressed, but that there are long-term problems that need to be considered.
“It’s come to a head, if you will. The plant is impacted, it’s much like the human body, it’s become impacted with too many solids, the solids had nowhere to go, and it spewed into the river. Now how did we get there? Very simple. Some of the mechanical mechanisms at the plant need to be replaced, rehabbed, if you will and that’s what we’re currently doing now. We’re assessing which components need to be replaced, but it’s complicated because the flow of waste never stops at the plant, ever, so you have to dewater things, you have to isolate components to get to that position. That’s what we’re doing now,” D’Agostino explained.
“The problem is much larger than we think, it’s a regional problem. It involves Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts,” D’Agostino explained, listing tri-regional facilities that send sludge through Woonsocket that included Jewett City, Stonington, Hopedale, North Attleboro, Narragansett, among many others.
D’Agostino said moving forward, the city needs to consider ways to press their own solid waste and become self-reliant, looking at the greater problem of the volume of sludge coming through the city.
“We’re going to have a complete review of the entire process and how to make it better,” D’Agostino said, saying that their goal is to implement and distribute a plan to the council to address the problems.
(1) comment
Uhm no Mr. D’Agostino. Woonsocket allows the plant to operate. Woonsocket took the job, and Woonsocket accepts waste from other communities for money. It's always been and will forever be Woonsocket's fault and problem.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.