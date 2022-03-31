On the day Dr. Day Care closed its locations at the start of the pandemic on March 13, 2020, the company had 275 people on staff. From that day to today, the company has seen turnover of 191 staff.
“I have never experienced this in my entire career,” said owner Mary Ann Shallcross Smith, who also serves as state representative in House District 46, representing Pawtucket and Lincoln. She said turnover is typically in the range of 10-15 percent.
Shallcross Smith said she and her colleagues in an industry that’s 96-percent owned by women are happy with grants offered to small businesses and the Paycheck Protection Program money, but more needs to be done to help these businesses that are critical to the local economy, and for people’s ability to work to survive into the future.
Shallcross Smith said she’s also grateful for the new attention being brought to these issues in a report from the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices and the Bipartisan Policy Center, examining the challenges that small businesses still face and outlining policy proposals to help solve challenges.
The report revolves around a few key themes:
• Small businesses being unable to compete with large companies, especially as it relates to attracting workers and in government contracting;
• Lack of access to affordable and reliable childcare preventing workers and small businesses owners from entering/staying in the workforce;
• And difficulty in accessing capital for growth and expansion.
The report addresses four key areas: workforce, access to capital, child care, and procurement and government contracting, offering solutions and calling for the reauthorization of the Small Business Administration, which hasn’t been reauthorized since the year 2000.
Shallcross Smith said Dr. Day Care has lost many staff members to charter and public schools, so at least they’re staying in the field, but there are few people applying to take their places, despite offering hourly wages between $17 and $22 and benefits. It’s important, she said, that people know that the pandemic is in the rearview mirror, and it’s safe to go back to work.
Day care centers have mile-long waitlists, she said, and classrooms have been closed due to a lack of teachers.
“Childcare keeps America working,” she said, adding that these women-owned businesses have remained resilient and unified even as they’ve continued to take risks and put everything into these endeavors.
Dr. Day Care has seen 209 classrooms closed, she said, representing some 3,000 parents displaced from the workforce. Teachers have frequently been in quarantine, she said, and many parents have used up their PTO time. The good news, she said, is that “test to stay” went into effect this month, keeping more people in the building.
Dr. Day Care has facilities in Cumberland, Pawtucket, Providence, Foster, North Providence, East Greenwich, Smithfield, West Warwick, and South County, said Shallcross Smith, in addition to Kids Klub before and after school programs in Woonsocket, North Smithfield, and North Providence.
Shallcross Smith also drew attention to the many parents of special needs children who need better support systems and care, often on a part-time basis.
She said she is grateful for what government has done on all levels, but said more needs to more done, as childcare challenges trickle down into every area of society and the economy.
Shallcross Smith said she still has hope that the Build Back Better plan will pass, meaning parents would only have to pay 7 percent toward childcare. Many are spending between $300 and $350 per week currently.
“We really need to help and support the infrastructure of childcare,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.