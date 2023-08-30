PAWTUCKET – The 22nd Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races & Taiwan Day Festival is set for this Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Festival Pier. The event is free to attend, and parking and shuttles are located at 100 Main St. and 167 Roosevelt Ave.
This signature day-long event along the Pawtucket River is presented by the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council. Along with the Dragon Boat Races, Festival Pier will offer the family-friendly Taiwan Day Festival showcasing Asian culture.
This year, 25 teams from around the Northeast, both club teams and corporate/community teams, will be competing for cash prizes and entries to other premier dragon boat races in the U.S. and Canada. The races continue to use the colorful fiberglass Taiwanese-style dragon boats gifted from the Republic of China (Taiwan) and uniquely incorporates the skill of flag-catching in each race, according to a release. The course length is 200 meters on the Pawtucket River, with three boats racing at a time. Spectators line the river and fill the grandstand to watch the sprint races.
The Taiwan Day Festival presents cultural entertainment with performances from the Chinese Folk Art Workshop, as well as their traditional Taiwanese arts and crafts tables. The festival also has a selection of Asian food trucks, vendors, the Taste Of Taiwan, and interactive activities for children and families.
Also being held at this event is the Chinese Dumpling Eating Contest, where the winner will receive a round-trip ticket to Taipei, Taiwan. Space is limited for the contest. Contestants can sign up the day of the event at the registration tent.
