Race day nears
The Dragon Boat Races return to the Pawtucket River this weekend during the Pawtucket Arts Festival.

 Breeze photo by Charles Lawrence

PAWTUCKET – The 22nd Rhode Island Chinese Dragon Boat Races & Taiwan Day Festival is set for this Saturday, Sept. 2, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Festival Pier. The event is free to attend, and parking and shuttles are located at 100 Main St. and 167 Roosevelt Ave.

This signature day-long event along the Pawtucket River is presented by the Blackstone Valley Tourism Council. Along with the Dragon Boat Races, Festival Pier will offer the family-friendly Taiwan Day Festival showcasing Asian culture.

