Robert Russo and Lisa-Marie Ricci-Russo of Dragonfly Apothecary
Buy Now

Robert Russo and Lisa-Marie Ricci-Russo, of Dragonfly Apothecary, pride themselves on having everything for the mind, body and spirit in their store at 15 Money Hill Road.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

GLOCESTER – Stones, incense, jewelry and more can be found at Glocester’s Dragonfly Apothecary at 15 Money Hill Road, where proprietors Robert Russo and Lisa-Marie Ricci-Russo say there is something for everyone in the new shop.

The store moved from a smaller location in Cranston. With them, they bring Russo’s skills as a tarot reader and Ricci-Russo’s eye for jewelry to Village Bean plaza in Chepachet.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.