GLOCESTER – Stones, incense, jewelry and more can be found at Glocester’s Dragonfly Apothecary at 15 Money Hill Road, where proprietors Robert Russo and Lisa-Marie Ricci-Russo say there is something for everyone in the new shop.
The store moved from a smaller location in Cranston. With them, they bring Russo’s skills as a tarot reader and Ricci-Russo’s eye for jewelry to Village Bean plaza in Chepachet.
Ricci-Russo said the shop focuses on anything metaphysical and offers an assortment of stones, teas, crystals and locally-made magic wands. There are resin arts, handmade bags by Ricci-Russo’s mother, artist prints and more.
The couple was inspired to open a shop during the pandemic, when Russo began painting and reading tarot again. He said they felt compelled to open a stone store to serve their community.
They said they quickly grew too large for their previous space.
“He really reconnected with art and tarot and anything metaphysical. We knew there was a need and we found the space,” Ricci-Russo said.
The pair are enjoying the ride to Chepachet from Cranston, and said the small town is welcoming and in character with their store. She said the couple guides patrons through the store, and makes sure everyone leaves with a smile. They welcome people to come and sit in the space.
“We pride ourselves on having everything for the mind, body and spirit,” Ricci-Russo said.
Dragonfly Apothecary hosts outdoor events as well, featuring local artists, vendors, tarot readers, reiki, and psychic mediums, featuring other town businesses as well.
“It’s important to support each other,” Ricci-Russo said.
Store hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment at 401-301-1605.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.