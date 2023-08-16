NORTH PROVIDENCE – Life has gotten a whole lot easier, says Blaise Mickenson, who received his driver privilege card last month and is now able to drive his family wherever they need to go.
Mickenson, now of North Providence, arrived in the U.S. two years ago from his native Haiti but only with an international license, which was invalid here. So upon the enactment of the new state law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain their licenses in Rhode Island, which went into effect July 1, Mickenson took it upon himself to get a card, but said it was far from easy.
“It was very difficult because they asked for a lot of things,” Mickenson said. “I had to get an ITIN (individual taxpayer identification number) as well as verify a tax return along with a proof of address and a valid form of ID like a passport.”
Having the right credentials can be tricky or impossible when documents are lost or thrown away when an immigrant is crossing borders to reach the U.S., said Bernard Georges, founder and executive director of New Bridges for Haitian Success.
“People misinform them and say they have to get rid of all paperwork and that creates challenges for folks to obtain their licenses,” said Georges. It’s particularly difficult to file for an ITIN if someone is unemployed and has no way of verifying their taxes or earnings, he said.
Obtaining certain requirements such as the ITIN is also a long process, where applicants are required to wait several weeks for a stamped credential with the number on it. And there are even more delays if family is reluctant to help fill out the W-7 form needed to receive an ITIN for fear of getting in trouble, he added.
“It is perfectly OK for a family member to fill out the form on your behalf, but a lot of people are reluctant to do so for fear of getting into legal trouble, Georges said. “There needs to be more education about these topics or issues, either through a forum or workshop, some type of informational event.”
When Mickenson finally had all the required paperwork in order, with the help of his wife’s family in Rhode Island, he said he was shocked to find out that he would also have to take a written and road test in order to receive the license.
“After the long process with the paperwork, then you find out that you have to take an actual test,” he said. The struggle made Mickenson appreciate obtaining his license more.
“It was something I struggled to get, so of course I am very happy to have it now,” he said. “When you finally accomplish what you’ve been trying to accomplish, it’s a good feeling and a good thing.”
Before obtaining his license, Mickenson, who now has asylum status in the U.S., had to take the bus, walk, or use a bicycle to get to where he was going. Now, he said, he can take his family to the doctor and drive to his job, where he works third shift.
Georges said there are many positive aspects that can come with immigrants being allowed to get their licenses.
“First, it will deter fear, where immigrants don’t have to hide when they come across police, secondly, they can get a job and lastly, they can have a license to identify them just like everyone else around them in the state,” he said.
For Mickenson, the easiest part about the process of obtaining his license was providing proof of address. He said he wouldn’t want to go through the same process again.
