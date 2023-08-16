Bernard Georges
Bernard Georges in his office at New Bridges for Haitian Success.

 Breeze photo by LuzJennifer Martinez

NORTH PROVIDENCE – Life has gotten a whole lot easier, says Blaise Mickenson, who received his driver privilege card last month and is now able to drive his family wherever they need to go.

Mickenson, now of North Providence, arrived in the U.S. two years ago from his native Haiti but only with an international license, which was invalid here. So upon the enactment of the new state law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain their licenses in Rhode Island, which went into effect July 1, Mickenson took it upon himself to get a card, but said it was far from easy.

