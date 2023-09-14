NORTH SMITHFIELD – Drivers in the Woonsocket/North Smithfield/Burrillville area are dealing with several disruptive road and bridge projects.
Earlier this summer, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced the construction of a flyover bridge at Sayles Hill Road on Route 146, and officials said the project will help alleviate congestion and crashes.
According to RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin, the intersection averages more than 85 crashes per year, and it is the only signalized intersection on the entire Route 146 highway corridor. More than 171,000 vehicles travel Route 146 between Providence and Worcester each day.
While replacing bridges, repaving, and correcting numerous safety and congestion problems, RIDOT will remove traffic signals where Route 146 meets Sayles Hill Road and construct a bridge so the highway can cross freely over Sayles Hill Road.
The first task in the project last year, according to St. Martin, was addressing the pavement that was in poor condition.
“Thanks to the efforts of Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation, RIDOT secured a $65 million USDOT INFRA Grant to help fund the project,” he said.
Many other projects are also impacting northern Rhode Island, according to St. Martin. Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt recently announced the city’s partnership with the department to repair Manville road.
“In conversations with the city, we discussed our plans for making these repairs and we came to an agreement with the mayor to use city’s in-house paving crew to make this repair sooner and at a lower cost,” he said. The program requires the city to fund 67 percent of overall project costs, or $854,234, to receive a no-cost 33 percent state match of $420,737, adding up to a total project investment of $1,274,971.
Baldelli-Hunt stated that she intends to fully participate in the program, and will propose using American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover the city’s $854,234 portion of the program requirement.
While RIDOT hires contractors for road and bridge repairs, the agency routinely repairs small sections of roadway using its maintenance forces, according to St. Martin.
In Burrillville, RIDOT closed Douglas Pike on Sept. 8 to rehabilitate the Nasonville Concrete Arch Bridge, with work to include the bridge arch and walls, installing new railings, and reconstructing a short section on either side of the bridge.
St. Martin said the state takes into consideration traffic impacts, and schedules the most disruptive operations to happen during off-peak travel times, including nights and weekends.
“We often suggest alternate routes for drivers to follow to avoid a closure or an area of expected congestion,” he said, giving an example of their weekend I-95 lane closures at Route 10 in Cranston for rapid bridge replacement work.
RIDOT published a detour map for the Nasonville Bridge closure that residents can follow until it opens back in December.
