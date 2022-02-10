SMITHFIELD – After passing the white line designating where cars should stop for the turn on Route 44 at Smith Avenue, motorists attempting to take a left turn off Route 44 onto Smith Avenue are often left stranded in the middle of the intersection after the left-turn signal switches.
Often, those drivers take the left turn against the light rather than being stuck in the intersection waiting for the light to turn green again.
Smithfield resident Joe Langevin said something needs to be done to improve the safety of the intersection.
Langevin said problems at the intersection began several years back when new traffic lights were installed. He said the white line in the road designating where to stop used to be at the edge of Smith Avenue, and was repositioned to before Whipple Lane. He said the new line is seldom used.
“This is an untenable situation,” Langevin said.
By his estimates, between 30 and 50 drivers go through the light daily, and enforcement should be stepped up.
In December, The Valley Breeze & Observer reported that the State Traffic Commission is conducting an in-depth study of Route 44 through Greenville for a potential traffic signal where Route 44, Putnam Pike, meets Greenville Avenue. The Route 44 and Smith Avenue intersection is part of the study.
Smithfield Police Chief Richard St. Sauveur said the issue is a matter of basic arithmetic, and not of enforcement.
“High volume of vehicles at peak hour plus a roadway that wasn’t designed to handle such a high volume of vehicles equals traffic problems and motorist frustration,” St. Sauveur said.
The chief said Langevin’s assessment of 30 to 50 cars per day passing the stop line then making a left once the light turns red might be accurate, underscoring the word might.
“I am hopeful that follow-up on some of the recommendations, particularly physical design changes, mentioned in RIDOT’s study will, one day, make driving through Greenville Center a bit more pleasant,” St. Sauveur said.
Town Councilor Sean Kilduff, who lives nearby the interaction, said he knows the feeling of suddenly becoming stuck and feeling forced to take the left turn through a red light. He said Langevin’s complaint is the first formal one he’s received, and will take it up with the Traffic Safety Commission, of which he is a council liaison.
“My life is that intersection. I can’t go anywhere without taking my life into my own hands,” Kilduff said.
He said he has witnessed drivers going through the red light to take a left turn at the intersection, though he said it does not happen often.
“I can see that being a problem, but not blatantly going through the red light,” he said.
Kilduff said he would be interested in getting a study together to monitor the Route 44 and Smith Avenue intersection more. He said the town is working with the Rhode Island Department of Transportation to work on traffic issues at the intersections, and is waiting on a road safety assessment to be completed. He said he will add this intersection to that inquiry.
Kilduff added that the opening of the new exit 10 off I-295 has added to traffic being pushed through Greenville. Also adding to the volume are truck drivers avoiding tolls.
“We have to come up with a solution; that’s the bottom line,” he said.
Kilduff said he brought the issue up to the Traffic Safety Commission and it will most likely be discussed at the next meeting on Feb. 17 at the Smithfield Police Department, 215 Pleasant View Ave., starting at 2 p.m.
