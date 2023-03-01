CENTRAL FALLS – The auditorium at Central Falls High School was at full capacity last Thursday night, Feb. 23, leaving many parents and students locked out of the event to comply with safety regulations.
All were gathered for the Driver Privilege For All forum, hosted by The city of Central Falls, in collaboration with Fuerza Laboral (Power of Workers) and the Immigrant Coalition of Rhode Island.
While waiting for the forum to start, one attendee, who asked to remain anonymous, spoke with The Breeze about the difficulties he faces trying to get a license to drive in Rhode Island after moving here from Florida.
“I’m glad they are finally allowing it and I want to learn everything I can about it,” he said.
In lieu of having a license to drive themselves to work or anywhere they need to go, undocumented residents typically resort to taking public transportation and getting rides from loved ones, or they risk deportation if caught driving without a license.
In the wake of legislation passed last June allowing undocumented residents to legally obtain their licenses in Rhode Island as of July 1, 2023, the goal of the event was to help the community to prepare all documentation and requirements needed to obtain their new driver privilege cards.
In 2008, undocumented residents were banned from obtaining their driver’s licenses in Rhode Island through legislation passed by then Gov. Donald Carcieri.
The forum began with opening remarks from Mayor Maria Rivera, who emphasized the importance of the new legislation to ensure all are legally licensed and protected while on the road. She shared an anecdote of how she was directly affected by an undocumented driver who rear-ended her car and had no insurance to cover her damages a few years ago.
“I didn’t know what to do,” Rivera said. “We want all of you to be prepared for when license issuance starts in July. It’s a (multi-faceted) process, and we want to support and educate on this process.”
Rivera also reiterated how residents should make sure to have all documents up to date, including insurance, now that the community will finally be granted the opportunity to acquire their driver cards.
The microphone was passed to Hector Perez Aponte from the Immigrant Coalition of Rhode Island, who thanked the crowd for being there and then had each of the other panelists introduce themselves, including Heiny Maldonado from Fuerza Laboral (Power of Workers), Miguel Bernal from Progreso Latino, William Sanchez, a tax expert, and Juan Garcia of the Committee of Immigrants in Action.
While representatives from the Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicles were not present, presenters said they would make note of any questions better suited for them. The forum was held primarily in Spanish, but translations devices were available for non-Spanish speakers.
The panel reiterated the two main phases of their efforts: to educate residents on the documentation needed and to implement the registration process smoothly once the new law comes to fruition.
“We are beginning this process with an educational campaign as well as breaking down steps and the process to get credentials,” said Maldonado. “Given the multi-diversity in R.I., we need an equitable process and educational campaign.”
To prepare for obtaining new licenses, attendees were advised to first file their 2022 taxes as a Rhode Island resident, which they can do even if they weren’t employed last year. They must also apply for an IRS Individual Tax Identification Number by submitting a W-7 form with a copy of their passport for proof of identity and foreign status.
For tax preparation assistance, Bernal recommended visiting a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site, which have been getting a substantial amount of requests from clients.
“We can now accommodate many people due to the expansion of services,” he said.
Sanchez emphasized how many of the tax experts at VITA sites are accredited to verify information for a W-7 form and stressed the importance of filling out the form correctly to prevent processing delays from adding incorrect information.
As far as documents to submit to the DMV for the driver privilege card, residents were advised to have a primary proof of identity document (i.e., an unexpired passport or consular identification document), a secondary proof of identity (i.e. a foreign driver’s license displaying the applicant’s legal name), and two proofs of R.I. residency (i.e. a utility bill with applicant’s name or a lease agreement).
Once the panelists broke down the application and documentation process for obtaining the licenses, the floor was given to the audience for questions. One attendee wanted to know why the credentials are being referred to as “driver cards” instead of “drivers licenses” and she was told they are technically the same except that licenses for U.S. citizens contain the real ID component, whereas the immigrant driver cards will not.
Another attendee wanted to know if they were only allowed to obtain a regular Class D license or if they could get a CDL license.
The panel confirmed that it is possible to get a CDL and that it would be the same process as obtaining a typical license, which requires passing a written and road test before receiving the credential.
Newly licensed immigrants can also drive anywhere outside of the state of R.I. once they obtain their driver cards but need to provide proof of income earned as a Rhode Island resident from the past year.
The event turnout exceeded the expectations of the organizations involved, and they held a brief second session of the forum after the first one for those who were unable to enter the auditorium.
Several more events related to the new driver card privileges will be held in the coming months, including an event from Fuerza Laboral that will host a DMV representative to answer questions they could better assist with.
For a full list of acceptable documentation and credentials, residents can contact the Immigrant Coalition of Rhode Island at 401-784-8784 as well as Fuerza Laboral and the city of Central Falls.
