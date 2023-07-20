CUMBERLAND – Public Works Director Joseph Duarte says that without improvement along problematic recycling pick-up routes in town, workers may have to start checking individual recycling bins before they are collected curbside.
Duarte said he doesn’t think the situation overall is getting worse, but it comes in cycles, with more rejected recycling loads during holidays.
“We will continue to educate the public through our website and social media,” he said. “Additionally, we will continue to hand out recycling flyers to the problematic routes.”
In addition to curbside collection, some recyclable items are received at the Pascale Highway Facility, including large plastic items, heavy metals and yard waste.
Additionally, two major events take place each year to assist with the Town’s recycling efforts, both in May.
This year, said Duarte in a recent update to the Town Council, the town extended its solid waste handling contract with Mega Disposal for an additional four years, through June of 2026.
“In the last couple of years, Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation has been rejecting recycling loads delivered to the Central Landfill in Johnston that are considered contaminated (non-recyclable items),” he said. “Consequently, a handling fee along with disposal tonnage charges are being assessed to each rejected load.”
DPW workers have been going door-to-door along problematic recycling routes distributing informational flyers about what can and can’t be recycled.
