PAWTUCKET – Pawtucket School Committee Chairperson Erin Dube says she’ll seek a fifth term on the committee.
Dube also serves on the board’s special needs and wellness subcommittees, and prior to being head of the committee in 2021, she was deputy chairwoman and also led the policy and wellness subcommittee.
A former high school English teacher and current college professor, Dube first ran for school board in 2014 when her oldest daughter was about to enter kindergarten.
“We believed strongly in having our children attend the neighborhood public schools,” she said in a news release. “I realized that serving to support all of our schools in Pawtucket would be a way to channel my passion for public education into giving back to my community.”
Today, her daughters are just finishing 4th and 7th grade in city schools. Dube said that the past years have presented both challenges and opportunities, and she has learned from her colleagues who serve with integrity and compassion.
“I look through the lens of both the educator and the parent when making decisions and work to be responsive to the citizens of Pawtucket,” she said. “I look forward to the opportunity to continue to serve my community and respectfully ask the voters for their support.”
