NORTH SMITHFIELD – Town resident Gail Berlinghof says she’s been yelled at, spit on and lied to by employees and/or representatives of the Union Cemetery. Speaking at Monday’s Town Council meeting, she offered slideshow presentation showing pictures of rebar, concrete, and even an oil drum tossed as refuse into the partially-forested area behind the cemetery.
Berlinghof said that after multiple calls and visits by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, a silt barrier was implemented to keep the waste from sliding down the hill and further into the forested area. The barrier didn’t work, and there was flooding in some areas, she said.
“It’s not until someone really complains that someone cleans it up,” Berlinghof said. She has been making complaints about the dumping since shortly after it began in 2018.
In a format unusual to North Smithfield public meetings, Town Council President John Beauregard allowed two sides of an argument to be heard before the council with no discussion, vote, or action by the council themselves.
The issue before the council was the question of dumping, and whether or not it was illegal, in the space behind Union Cemetery. Berlinghof, a resident who said she’s spent her entire life living near the burial grounds, has a home on Williams Street abutting the property.
“We really shouldn’t be hearing this. This is a complete 100 percent administrative function. We shouldn’t even be hearing this. We’re going to open ourselves up to legal issues we don’t want to deal with… it has nothing to do with us,” Councilor Paul Vadenais said, objecting to the agenda item.
Beauregard disagreed, saying that they were “well within our bounds to allow this.” He reasoned that it would have taken up too much time in the public comment section of the meeting.
“Ultimately this falls in the hands of the building inspector,” Beauregard said.
Berllnghof’s presentation included her fears about potential contamination from the waste into the surrounding area’s well-water, suggesting that it could lead to disease or even death.
Doug Keene, president of the Union Cemetery Burial Society of North Smithfield, spoke on behalf of the cemetery. He said that Berlinghof’s presentation left him “a little bewildered.”
Keene said that while they have two or three instances of illegal dumping each year, they always file a police report and clean it up. He conceded that the cemetery is developing new burial sites and the small number of North Smithfield contractors they work with are allowed to dump in that area, which is cost-effective for the contractors and helps build up clean fill for future burial site development.
“I did take offense to her making an accusation of being yelled at, spit at. Anyone who knows me personally knows I’m not going to treat anyone that way. I’m the main employee here. The firefighters in town who work part-time would never do it either,” Keene said. Berlinghof then said it wasn’t Keene who spat at her, but someone else who identified himself as the “foreman” of the cemetery.
Keene also noted, in defense of the noise complaints Berlinghof made related to the trucks dumping, that there may be some sound a few times per day once every few weeks, but that the 300 feet or so of forest would probably be muffling a lot of the sound.
Lawrence Enright, the town’s building inspector, then gave his final opinion on the matter.
“I have found zero reason to have any kind of problem with what’s going on there,” Enright said. He said that he’s been to the site multiple times, met with multiple representatives from RIDEM on site, and assessed the type of materials that have been dumped on the site.
Although the steel rebar was of some concern, Enright said he spoke to Keene about making sure contractors know that nothing with steel in it should be dumped there.
“It’s not really trash and refuse in my opinion, it’s more of clean fill from what DEM states is clean fill. It’s crushed up and broken concrete, asphalt materials, things of that nature that come from construction, as long as it’s not incorporated with any kind of large amounts of trash or debris, anything like that, which I did not see or I did not see any of the times I’ve been out there,” Enright said.
Councilor Claire O’Hara said she’d like to know if there are new techniques available for placing clean fill in these areas.
The council did not vote or take any other action after hearing the concerned parties speak.
