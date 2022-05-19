LINCOLN – The Lincoln Town Council denied a liquor license transfer on Monday after councilors said they were misled by the applicant.
In January, the council agreed to transfer the liquor license of Phul Spirit LLC, doing business as Lincoln Spirit Shop at 10 Higginson Ave., to Ojohn LLC.
At the time, Councilor Bruce Ogni asked whether owners had plans to move the business.
“Are you planning on keeping the place in the same location?” he asked. “Are you thinking about moving someplace else in the future? Is your plan to stay there, or to get the license, then move?”
Lincoln Spirit Shop representatives indicated they had plans to stay in the same place “for now” and that they had just re-signed a five-year lease on their Higginson Avenue location.
“There’s no other location being considered currently?” Ogni asked. “Not yet,” they answered.
Four months later, Ojohn LLC appeared before the council again on Monday, seeking permission to transfer the license for 10 Higginson Ave. to the Lincoln Commons (formerly Lincoln Mall) at 622 George Washington Highway.
An attorney for the applicant said they signed a lease at 10 Higginson Ave. but were approached with a better offer by Lincoln Commons representatives and decided to move.
The Town Council expressed immediate concerns with the proposal.
Ogni said he asked specifically about future plans to move at the January meeting because there were rumors circulating to that effect.
“You made a representation that it wasn’t accurate and now here we are,” he said. “The presentation to me was that he was staying there. You got us to say yes, not you’re going to move. That doesn’t seem above board.”
The applicant’s attorney said Lincoln Commons representatives approached them after they signed a new lease for Higginson Avenue.
“I’m pretty upset about it, to be honest. I’m not thrilled about this situation and how it occurred,” agreed Councilor Ken Pichette. He said he feels they awarded the original license based on “false information,” or with information that was withheld.
As a 29-year police veteran, Town Administrator Phil Gould said he was concerned about having a liquor store in the mall plaza, noting that the area has been a “hotspot” for teens over the past few months, along with a rise in vandalism at the property.
Councilor Pam Azar agreed with Gould, adding that there are already a number of venues in that area serving alcohol. She said she was also concerned about traffic, and the idea of having two liquor stores in such close proximity.
“I feel uncomfortable with this and do not approve,” she said, adding that it’s unfortunate they weren’t told about the plans to move. “It just feels disingenuous.”
Councilor TJ Russo said Lincoln’s liquor licenses are “pretty nicely spaced out” between the town’s villages, and that moving the license out of Saylesville would impact that district. Russo said if the applicant had been honest and up front about considering a new location across town, the council might not have approved the original liquor transfer.
“Your client misleading us that evening was to their detriment,” he said. “If he said he wanted to go to Lonsdale, we’d say, let this liquor store owner find another purchaser.”
The applicant’s attorney said it was not their intention to mislead anyone. He was not at the January meeting.
When the floor was opened to the public for comment, three people spoke in opposition to the transfer, including local liquor store owners. Councilors said they also received more than a dozen emails opposing the transfer.
Many were concerned about the new store’s proposed location at the mall, as well as its proximity to Washington Hill Liquors at 616 George Washington Highway.
Kent Maurice, owner of Washington Hill Liquor since 2006, said their store is part of the Albion and Lime Rock communities. Per statute, he said, there should only be one liquor license per 6,000 residents.
“You’re only supposed to have three, we have four, which makes this even more unjust,” he said. Maurice said the “new owners of Lincoln Spirits have no intention of being part of our community,” and begged the council to “help us small businesses to (survive), not suffocate.”
Most of the public commenters on Monday agreed that the new store would only hurt Washington Hill Liquors, which they said is satisfying consumer needs, and that having a liquor store inside the mall plaza would invite underage drinking and littering.
No one spoke in favor of the transfer, and the council ultimately voted unanimously to deny the application. They said they wish the applicant luck at the current location.
