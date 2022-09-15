SCITUATE – Police Station Building Committee member Al Durand is accusing the Town Council of overspending on legal fees related to performance bonds on the Scituate Police Station project, only to receive a fraction in return.
During the Sept. 8 Scituate Town Council meeting, Durand questioned the council about legal expenses related to attempting to recover bond money for the station project.
Last month, PSBC member Thomas Galligan asked the council how much it spent on legal fees on the project, and did not receive a response.
Durand said he was able to find the answer. As of last month, he said attorney Girard Visconti had billed $156,487 and Joe Casali of Joe Casali Engineering had billed $107,491 in legal fees pertaining to the police station, for a total of $263,978.
Both attorneys secured $77,000 combined in performance bond to the town for the project, he said.
Durand said when the PSBC formed in 2018, he took it upon himself to help the council go after the bonds to recover some money on the project. He said he understands that the project is going into arbitration with several contractors in October and can’t be discussed, but he said he is sure the “meter is still running” on Visconti.
“How do you answer this number to the taxpayer? How do you justify this number for $77,000 in recovery?” he asked.
“At what point did the council say we’ve got to fish or cut bait?” he asked.
Durand questioned where the money is coming from to pay all the town’s legal bills.
“Who is minding the store and why has there not been oversight on these expenditures? Is our cash register open to whoever wants to invoice on these matters?” he questioned.
He said taxpayers have the right to know where the money is coming from, and whether the town anticipates making enough money from a settlement to pay off legal fees.
Durand said each member is responsible to the taxpayers and will be held accountable for their action or inaction. He said the councilors would not run their house with “decadent spending” in this way.
“It’s ridiculous,” he said.
Town Councilor David D’Agostino responded that the police station has been a “chaotic project” from the beginning, and arbitration should have come a long time ago.
D’Agostino said the council decided in executive session at the August meeting to go to the arbitration process that brought everything to head.
“It’s a long time coming,” he said.
Two bonds were needed to cover the cost of the new Scituate Police Station, including a $1.8 million bond voters approved in January 2018, and a second $860,000 bond approved to cover additional costs after the previous council left the station riddled with deficiencies and short of municipal building standards at the end of 2018.
A March 2019 report from Municipal Code Consulting found the 7,500-square-foot building needed corrective work on the sidewalks, outdoor sheeting, roof trusses, window replacement, various issues with cell blocks, drainage pipes, cracks in the concrete flooring and more.
The town decided to go into litigation with several contractors in an attempt to gain back some of the money spent correcting the issues.
Completed in the summer of 2020, just before Chief Eric Rollinson replaced former Chief Donald Delaere, the station had a few items that needed to be fixed at that time, said Rollinson.
In January 2021, Town Councilor James Brady said the station lacked a vapor barrier on the floor that may cause water and mold issues in the future, the same issues that closed the previous station in Hope in September 2017. Brady said contractors were aware of needing the barriers when the floor was installed, adding that the town is headed toward litigation on that matter.
