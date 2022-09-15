SCITUATE – Police Station Building Committee member Al Durand is accusing the Town Council of overspending on legal fees related to performance bonds on the Scituate Police Station project, only to receive a fraction in return.

During the Sept. 8 Scituate Town Council meeting, Durand questioned the council about legal expenses related to attempting to recover bond money for the station project.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.