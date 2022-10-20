WOONSOCKET – Democrat Glenn Dusablon, running against independent Jon Brien in House District 49, says he’s still “not sure” about meeting Brien’s request for a debate after previously saying he might participate in such a forum later in July. He said he has been out knocking on doors, running his Veteran’s Memorial Museum, and sending letters to voters.
Dusablon defeated Alex Kithes in the Democratic primary.
“I’m just not sure right now,” Dusablon told The Breeze. Brien has previously called on Dusablon multiple times for a debate before the Nov. 8 election. Dusablon had initially said he was too busy to debate, but then revised that in saying he would think about it for later in October.
“If you’re not willing to talk in front of your constituents, how are you going to be willing to advocate in front of a room of 74 other state representatives?” Brien responded. “It’s not going to happen, early voting starts in five days.”
Brien noted that while he’s been running his own campaign, he has also been working at his law practice.
He said Dusablon can make “any claims in the world” when it comes to attracting voters, as it’s easy to speak “political platitudes” when one is not willing to talk about how you are going to achieve them in front of the voting public.
“I can assure you, I am overloaded, however, there’s nothing that’s more important than pumping the brakes on whatever it is you’re doing and allowing the public to hear what you have to say,” said Brien.
