WOONSOCKET – The Downtown Woonsocket Collaborative hosted a roundtable discussion on Monday to build contributions to the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
The conversation invited business owners from downtown to meet with the DWC Executive Committee and representatives from Camoin Associates, the organization helping the city to compile its Comprehensive Plan. During the hour-long meeting, the group discussed things that are currently going well in the city, as well as areas they might find to be lacking.
Linda Thibault, wellness director for Aging Well Inc. in Woonsocket, said that the senior center on Social Street is a congregate meal site, has information specialists, and “lots and lots of activities,” that are well-attended inside the building. She did mention, however, that the area outside of the building is “really not conducive to some of the things we do.”
The conversation quickly headed toward questions of economic development downtown. Kim Celona, owner of Monument Square Arts, said that she had “a troubling experience” getting a certificate of occupancy in her building, where she started renting in April but did not receive her letter until September.
“The online presence of the checks and balances was not as transparent as it should be,” Celona said. She also mentioned a friend who wanted to open a music studio in the same building that Celona rents, but had such a difficult time getting a certificate of occupancy that she ended up leaving the city.
Eugene Monteiro, owner of Providence County Wrestling Club, said he’s been trying to expand into Woonsocket for quite a while but has had numerous issues taking up a lease in an older building that needs improvements.
Paulette Hamilton, executive director of WDC, asked Monteiro what the problems were.
“What’s the barrier right now? Don’t know who to call? They’re not returning your call? Is someone on vacation, are you getting pushed back because of lack of staffing?”
Monteiro responded that every item that Hamilton listed was a problem that they faced.
In addition to more transparent processes for new business owners coming to the city, the roundtable discussed beautification around the city, ensuring that parks and the downtown area are well-lit, and acknowledged how much work the city is already doing to bring new housing to Woonsocket.
