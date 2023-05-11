The Lussier Family and Friends of E-Z Dumper and Trailers celebrate 50 years in business last week. From left: Dani Mutter, Jean Lussier, Gabby Degre, Tyler Lussier, Terry Lussier, Al Lussier, Kyle Lussier, Gary Lussier and Beth Lussier.
SMITHFIELD – More than 50 years ago, E-Z Dumper and Trailer founder Al Lussier’s wife, Terry Lussier, gave him an ultimatum that would go on to affect his, his sons’, and grandsons’ lives forever.
Terry told Al he had to quit his job selling truck equipment on the road or she was leaving him. Al conceded that he wasn’t home often, and had nine children to raise. He chose his family, and rented out space at 21 Rocky Hill Road in Smithfield to sell E-Z Dumpers, a hydraulic dump insert for trucks.
Last week, three generations of the Lussier family celebrated 50 years in business with a pig roast and barbecue surrounded by friends, family and loyal customers.
Al’s son, Gary Lussier, said he was raised in the E-Z Dumper business and he and his brother, Jean, purchased it from his father in 1998. Later, Gary bought out his brother as well. He now runs the business with his two sons, Kyle and Tyler, who say they hope to keep the company in family hands for as long as possible.
Gary said he hopes they are ready to take over soon because he plans on retiring in six years. His sons said they would like to expand the business more.
“It’s been a lot of hard work, long hours, and it’s been fun all the way,” said Gary.
E-Z Dumper and Trailers has expanded to sell anything to do with a truck, including dumpers, enclosed trailers for landscaping, equipment, flatbeds for pick-up trucks, accessories, plows, lights and more.
“Everything and anything for a truck,” said Gary.
When it first started, Al rented the parking lot to sell the equipment. He previously worked with E-Z Dumper, so he decided to take on the franchise in 1973. A Cumberland native, Al ran the business out of his home until he expanded to Smithfield.
“I borrowed $3,500 to buy a truck. Now look how big it grew,“ Al said. When he started, he was the only wholesaler of E-Z Dumpers in Rhode Island, Connecticut and New York.
E-Z Dumper and Trailers also expanded the business to the on-site garage in 2005, and were able to expand the business to do installation and service.
“Now we have a place to work on things. Before we’d be out there in the rain, snow, hot or cold. That gets old,” Gary said.
