NORTH SMITHFIELD – An Eagle Scout in North Smithfield is finding helpful ways to benefit the town.

Brady Cofsky nearly completed his goal of bringing 200 green and yellow reflective markers to North Smithfield free of charge to residents in partnership with the Fire Department. Reflective markers help identify confusing addresses that the Fire Department has had trouble getting to in the past, including homes set back from the main road, saving precious time in case of an emergency.

