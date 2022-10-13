NORTH SMITHFIELD – An Eagle Scout in North Smithfield is finding helpful ways to benefit the town.
Brady Cofsky nearly completed his goal of bringing 200 green and yellow reflective markers to North Smithfield free of charge to residents in partnership with the Fire Department. Reflective markers help identify confusing addresses that the Fire Department has had trouble getting to in the past, including homes set back from the main road, saving precious time in case of an emergency.
On Oct. 3, Cofsky was recognized by the North Smithfield Town Council for his work.
“We did a ton of fundraising, and we made it so that 200 residents throughout the town of North Smithfield will get a free emergency response address marker on their home,” said Cofsky at the Oct. 3 meeting. Many addresses are out of order, he said.
Town Council President Beauregard presented the recognition on behalf of town residents, the council, and town administrator.
“The entire community takes pride in the effort and dedication that is behind such an accomplishment by one of its citizens,” Beauregard said.
Cofsky campaigned door to door to tell residents about the effort and also raised money to bring the markers to areas of town that needed them, said former Budget Committee member Mary Beth Sosa, who also has children in Troop 1139 Slatersville.
“(The Fire Department) wanted people in confusing areas to put reflective markers on their property because they struggled with it for years,” Sosa said.
“We can’t help you if we can’t find you,” Fire Chief David Chartier told The Valley Breeze. He confirmed that the reflective markers will help identify addresses that are set way back from the road. Residents sent in forms, and markers will be placed on mailboxes or homes. Chartier added that he hopes the department can somehow continue the project beyond Cofsky’s efforts.
“He did a great job,” said Chartier.
Earning the rank of Eagle Scout includes significant project planning. With help from a mentor, a project has to go through several levels of approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.