NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Boy Scouts of North Smithfield are continuing to find ways to help the community as they pursue the rank of Eagle Scout.
Last month, Nathan Wetmore, a freshman at the Community College of Rhode Island, earned his Eagle rank through Troop 1139 Slatersville, working with many of his fellow scouts in creating a deck at Camp Phoenix. Wetmore is the son of Rebecca Ellis and the late Jared Wetmore.
Camp Phoenix was established in 2006 through the North Smithfield Recreation Department to provide a traditional day-long summer camp experience for the children of North Smithfield. More than 200 children attend the summer camp each year.
According to his mother, Nathan wanted to help out the camp and design a deck that would help out with the check-in and check-out process for campers. He and North Smithfield Athletic Director Matthew Tek worked to create a 16-by-14-foot deck that included steps and an accessible ramp.
“He did an unbelievable job,” said Ellis.
He built the deck after approaching small business owners to raise more money to fund the project.
Wetmore continues to help local children in the community and is a member of the Order of the Arrow, Tulpe Lodge 102 of the Narragansett Council Boy Scouts of America.
Fellow Scout Adrian Sosa will also be given his Eagle Scout rank after completing his project to bring new dugouts to the AAA Little League field at Pacheco Park. For his Eagle Scout project, Sosa decided to construct two dugouts and benches at the field for players to use. The dugouts were made from pressure-treated wood with shingled roofs to protect players from the elements.
After two bake sales and going before the Town Council, Sosa was able to complete the Pacheco Park project with the help of volunteers, his grandfather, and donated materials from Lowe’s. Larry Cyr was Sosa’s mentor during the project, while Scott Martin, Troop 1139 assistant scoutmaster, acted as his Eagle coach. Sosa is the son of MaryBeth Sosa and Adrian Sosa.
“I believe the league has grown again. So they have been used consistently,” said Sosa’s mother, MaryBeth. Sosa also credited Little League’s Scott Sevegny for being supportive of the project.
“Adrian’s project was very beneficial to the league and was a much-needed upgrade to Pacheco Park,” said Sevegny.
“The young players at Field C didn’t have any protection from the sun while in the dugouts, but the new roof structures give the players relief from the sun and beautify the field,” he added.
