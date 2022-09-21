LINCOLN – The William M. Davies Jr. Career & Technical High School in Lincoln has expanded its programming with the opening of its new Early Learning Center, providing opportunities for Davies education/childcare students to gain hands-on classroom experience.
The center is the result of a partnership between Davies and the YMCA of Pawtucket, which began around 2019.
“As the world came to a complete stop” during the pandemic, Davies CTE Coordinator Susan Votto said, they “pushed ahead and took every necessary step” to bring the program about.
Davies Director Mary Watkins said the newest addition to the Davies CTE offerings is “meant to cultivate a new generation of highly-skilled educators by guiding students on a path that can result, after graduation, in immediate employment or college to further their education.”
At the Early Learning Center, Davies students will be able to work with young children on-site and complete work-based learning at local elementary and secondary schools. Students in the program will have the chance to earn state and secondary certifications alongside their high school diploma.
YMCA of Pawtucket's Board of Directors President Eileen Ryan-Saeger said she recognizes the importance of quality early childhood programs, being a mother herself. She said we, “owe it to our community” to provide quality programs for children, and quality opportunities for students who wish to enter education.
Davies is always “pushing the envelope and making things happen,” said R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.
She acknowledged that there is a national teacher shortage, and that almost every district in the state is experiencing hiring hardships. Programs like this will help to fill some of the gaps in a “home-grown” way, she said, thanking Davies for helping students become college and career ready.
“You’re preparing us for the future so you don’t have to rely on bringing people in from the outside,” she said. The work they’re doing now will help support the state for years to come, she added.
Infante-Green again thanked Davies for its “commitment to students and always, always, always thinking ahead and moving that needle.”
Davies Board Chairperson Paul Ouellette said the U.S. Chamber of Commerce declared the teacher shortage a national crisis several years ago. This is the first step to answering the crisis, he said.
“It’s truly a remarkable thing that in such a short period of time, this building has been transformed into a daycare and learning center for future teachers,” he said.
Department of Human Services' Nicole Chiello thanked those involved, and said she “couldn’t be more excited to have a licensed early childcare provider at a local high school.” Chiello said she’d love to see other high schools follow in the effort.
Davies serves students in Lincoln, Central Falls, Pawtucket, Smithfield, North Providence, and Providence.
