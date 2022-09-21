LINCOLN – The William M. Davies Jr. Career & Technical High School in Lincoln has expanded its programming with the opening of its new Early Learning Center, providing opportunities for Davies education/childcare students to gain hands-on classroom experience.

The center is the result of a partnership between Davies and the YMCA of Pawtucket, which began around 2019.

