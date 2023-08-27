CENTRAL FALLS – City residents head to the polls next Tuesday, Sept. 5, to cast their ballots in the primary for Congressional District 1.
Voters have through Sept. 5 to submit an early vote and can do so at City Hall during normal operating hours. They can vote at polling places on Sept. 5 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Voters who typically vote at Central Falls High School or Calcutt Middle School must vote at Forand Manor, 30 Washington St.
Voters who typically vote at Wilfrid Manor, Ella Risk School or Veterans Memorial Elementary School must vote at Wilfrid Manor, 466 Hunt St.
Those who usually vote at Capt. G.H. Hunt School or Knights of Columbus must vote at Knights of Columbus, 20 Claremont St.
Once the primary is in the books, voters have until Oct. 8 to register to vote in the Nov. 7 election. Early voting for the special general election runs from Oct. 18 to Nov. 6 at City Hall during normal business hours.
Below are the Central Falls voting precincts for next Tuesday:
Precinct 0401 – typically Calcutt Middle School, must go to Forand Manor at 30 Washington Street
Precinct 0402 – typically Central Falls High School, must go to Forand Manor at 30 Washington Street
Precinct 0403 – Wilfrid Manor 466 Hunt Street (Entrance on School Street)
Precinct 0404 – typically Capt. G.H. Hunt School, must go to Knights of Columbus at 20 Claremont Street
Precinct 0405 – Knights of Columbus 20 Claremont Street
Precinct 0406 – typically Ella Risk School, must go to Wilfrid Manor at 466 Hunt Street (Entrance on School Street)
Precinct 0407 – typically Veterans Memorial Elementary School, must go to Wilfrid Manor at 466 Hunt Street (Entrance on School Street)
Precinct 0408 City Hall-Limited 580 Broad St.
Precinct 0409 City Hall-President Only 580 Broad St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.