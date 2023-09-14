FOSTER – Early voting for the vacant Town Council seat up for election on Oct. 3 began Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Town Hall, running 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday until the day before the Nov. 7 election.
According to the Foster Board of Elections, residents may apply for a mail ballot at the Rhode Island Board of Elections.
On Sept. 5, Ron Cervasio beat opponent Catherine Bay in the Republican primary. Cervasio earned 80 votes to Bay’s 71.
Cervasio will now face former Town Councilor Cheryl Hawes, a Democrat. Hawes said she and Cervasio are as different as possible in their approach to tackling Foster’s challenges and celebrating the town’s strengths.
The seat was left vacant when Town Councilor Steve Bellucci resigned in April due to unforeseen health reasons. Once selected, the newly elected official will serve the remaining term until the November 2024 election.
Hawes, who was born and raised in Foster, said the town is at a crossroads where it can either remain stuck in past “grievances and grudges” or have people begin to work together to bring “sustainable prosperity.”
Hawes said she hears two themes from residents when out in town, including the importance of retaining the beauty of Foster and concerns about the steadily rising property taxes.
“These are not party issues, these are town issues,” she said. “We need to remember that as a community, we have far more in common than not and that it is in our best interest to work together.”
Hawes said her focus is to build community, thoughtful growth, and foster civility and inclusivity.
She encouraged voters to come out and speak up. She said residents should attend Town Council and board meetings.
“Voting matters, even in a special election,” she said.
With many new residents, Hawes said she wants to hear from all residents.
“This is your town, and as an elected official, I will work for you,” she said.
Cervasio said he is running to bring new leadership to the council. He said he has a leadership and financial background, and brings new ideas to the council to get it out of financial hardship.
“I’m old, but we need new leadership as far as the town and its financial situation,” he said.
Cervasio said the council needs to increase the budget to keep up with inflation, and added that residents are already overburdened with property taxes.
