NORTH PROVIDENCE – Daily early in-person voting for the Sept. 13 primary starts today, Aug. 24, says Denise Vasques, director of the North Providence Board of Canvassers.

Early voting will happen through Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in room G13, the assembly room on the lower level of Town Hall, 2000 Smith St. A drop box for mail ballots is located in the Town Hall parking lot outside the rear handicapped accessible doors.

