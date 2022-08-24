NORTH PROVIDENCE – Daily early in-person voting for the Sept. 13 primary starts today, Aug. 24, says Denise Vasques, director of the North Providence Board of Canvassers.
Early voting will happen through Sept. 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day in room G13, the assembly room on the lower level of Town Hall, 2000 Smith St. A drop box for mail ballots is located in the Town Hall parking lot outside the rear handicapped accessible doors.
According to Vasques, some polling places will be combined for primary day only. She told The Breeze she currently has enough poll workers for primary day because of that ability to combine and only have 10 polling places, but they will definitely need more people to help out for the Nov. 8 general election because they will have to use 13 polling places.
There has been a nationwide shortage of poll workers. One of the reasons having plentiful workers at the polls is important, according to elections advocates, is to avoid the long lines that discourage voters from casting their ballots.
The Board of Canvassers will be sending out postcards letting voters know what their new polling place will be for the upcoming elections, said Vasques.
Here’s what’s changed for the Sept. 13 primary:
• Those who normally vote at the Spring Villa Apartments or McGuire School will all vote at McGuire School, 55 Central Ave.
• Those who vote at Greystone School and Centredale School will all vote at Greystone School, 100 Morgan Ave.
• Those who typically vote at the North Providence Youth Center at Notte Park will again vote at the center off of Douglas Avenue.
• Those who normally vote at Birchwood School will vote at Birchwood, 10 Birchwood Drive.
• Those who typically vote at Whelan School or Presentation Church will vote at Whelan, 1440 Mineral Spring Ave.
• Those who vote at the Bouffard Knights of Columbus, 15 Bassett St., will again vote at the Bouffard Knights of Columbus.
• Those who vote at the Lymansville VFW Post 10011, 354 Fruit Hill Ave., will again vote at the Lymansville VFW.
• Those who typically vote at Ricci School will again vote at Ricci.
• Those who normally vote at North Providence High School will again vote at North Providence High School.
• And those who typically vote at Tri County Community Action Center, 33 Maple Ave., will again vote there.
Email bocclerk@northprovidenceri.gov or call 401-232-0900, ext. 1230, 1235, or 1241, for more on working the polls or other needed information related to the election.
