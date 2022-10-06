Beauregard subdivision
The site of the proposed Beauregard subdivision, splitting one residential lot into six new single-family lots at the end of East Lantern Road.

LINCOLN – The Lincoln Planning Board has been supportive of a developer’s plans to subdivide land off East Lantern Road, cutting off public access to Smithfield as part of the project.

The application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one residential lot into six new single-family lots came before the board at the preliminary plan level last Wednesday, Sept. 28. The plan is to extend East Lantern Road, ending in a new cul-de-sac.

