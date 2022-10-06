LINCOLN – The Lincoln Planning Board has been supportive of a developer’s plans to subdivide land off East Lantern Road, cutting off public access to Smithfield as part of the project.
The application by Stephen Beauregard to subdivide one residential lot into six new single-family lots came before the board at the preliminary plan level last Wednesday, Sept. 28. The plan is to extend East Lantern Road, ending in a new cul-de-sac.
The project received conditional master plan approval in November 2020. A condition of approval mandated the southernmost property lines be moved to assuage a neighbor’s concerns regarding a well on the site.
That condition had not been met as of last week’s meeting, Town Planner Josh Berry said. The plans show that the lot line is still proposed to be changed – but the paperwork hasn’t been filed.
If the proper documentation is submitted by the end of this week, the project can move forward to a public hearing at the Oct. 26 Planning Board meeting.
The developer is requesting several subdivision regulation waivers, including one to allow a 26-foot-wide roadway instead of the required 30-foot width due to the existing narrowness of East Lantern Road.
The original cul-de-sac will be removed, but some of the pavement will remain at the request of the property owner. The applicant is also requesting waivers for:
• Being slightly over the maximum slope allowed for a cul-de-sac;
• The cul-de-sac having a center-line radius that’s below the requirement (a tighter turn than what’s typically allowed);
• Non-perpendicular lot lines.
The town engineer indicated that the slope and lot lines won’t be an issue, and the Fire Department weighed-in on the plans at an earlier stage and did not express concerns about the cul-de-sac. As part of the project, a small portion of right-of-way will be removed in order to prohibit any future connection to Smithfield.
Clark Road is a pathway leading into Smithfield at the end of East Lantern, and serves as a driveway to an existing home.
The town of Smithfield has expressed interest in connecting the roadway to provide access between Lincoln and Smithfield. Officials decided that connecting the roadways “would have a negative impact on the residents of the town of Lincoln,” said former planner Al Ranaldi when the Beauregard project was discussed in 2020;.
At the request of the Department of Public Works director, Berry said the plan would be to abandon a triangle of right-of-way and deed it to one of the residential lots. It’s a technical matter, that would prohibit those roads from connecting down the line, he said, thus “preventing a larger amount of traffic from using East Lantern Road.”
One unanswered question is whether the development will include 20 percent deed-restricted affordable housing units, or whether the applicant will choose to pay a fee in lieu of offering affordable units.
The applicant indicated they may want to explore the option of paying the fee, and that they’re contemplating how to move forward.
The board voted unanimously last week to send the application to a public hearing later this month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.