SMITHFIELD – The East Smithfield Public Library welcomes everyone to indulge in their creative side in its new maker space, where people can make anything from 3D printed objects, vinyl shirts and mugs, buttons, magnets and so much more.
On Monday, July 18, the library, located at 50 Esmond St., held the grand opening of the space on the second floor of the library to showcase a room more than three years in the making.
ESPL Director Cindy Muhlbach said the idea of maker spaces is spreading nationally in libraries, and so the ESPL began budgeting for one when she started more than five years ago. A maker space is a place where library members can make things and engage in hands-on learning using tools for creativity.
Muhlbach said the library will offer free training courses on machines, and once the trainer feels the student is competent, they will be allowed to use them unassisted. Other machines may only be used with help, Muhlbach said.
“People must attend at least one training class before using the equipment,” Muhlbach said.
Each piece of equipment is offered for use free of charge, though Muhlbach said users will eventually need to bring in their supplies for projects. She requested that patrons check with library staff on which materials are compatible with the equipment. Once completed, library staff will keep a record of which equipment patrons are trained to use.
Anyone age 13 and older may use the space unattended, and children 12 and under must be supervised by an adult. Users must also sign a waiver regarding the assumption of risk when using the equipment. If a piece of equipment is damaged during use, the patron may be subject to a fee, and users are financially responsible for damage caused to the equipment beyond normal wear.
For now, Muhlbach recommends using the space by appointment, especially for use of the 3D printer, which can take hours to print objects.
The space was previously used as a storage room filled with items the library wasn’t prepared to part with quite yet. After going through the clutter, and placing many items on the curb for the public to grab up, Muhlbach said the room was ready for an upgrade. Opening of the space was delayed during COVID, though the library continued purchasing craft items using the annual budget.
The room is now filled with several craft stations including high-tech and low-tech machines such as a 3D printer, a laser cutter for etching and carving, a die-cutting embossing machine, a high-performance rotary tool, a Dremel 4000 for punching holes in objects for jewelry and other crafts, and much more.
Bethany Mott runs the Cricut station, which features several Cricut machines to press designs on fabrics and mugs through sublimation and heat transfer on many objects. Employee T-shirts featured vinyl transfers created with the Cricut machine.
Mott said her next machine to tackle is the laser cutter, which will take more training and experience than the Cricut. Once trained, Mott will assist users with the laser-cutting machine with metal and glass etching, wood carving, and more.
“It’s really incredible what that machine can do. We’re really excited to offer these services,” Mott said.
There are art materials including clay, a 3D doodler, 3D Create + Pen, Bloxels Video game kits, Cricut kits, “gizmos and gadgets and more” said Mike Cardin of the library. Cardin focuses on the technology aspects at the maker space, including games and kits dealing with coding and gaming.
“These are all really fun, accessable games that kids can use here and work on from home,” Cardin said.
There is a sewing machine, laminator, jewelry-making station, among others.
“We wanted this to be a space where anybody can find something fun and interesting and expand their creativity,” Muhlbach said.
The maker space is open Monday through Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Thursday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Friday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
