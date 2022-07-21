SMITHFIELD – The East Smithfield Public Library welcomes everyone to indulge in their creative side in its new maker space, where people can make anything from 3D printed objects, vinyl shirts and mugs, buttons, magnets and so much more.

On Monday, July 18, the library, located at 50 Esmond St., held the grand opening of the space on the second floor of the library to showcase a room more than three years in the making.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.