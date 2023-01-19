NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – Class of 2015 Cumberland High alums Paul Parks III, Victoria Parks and Kendra Walker are spreading their message of “Eat ice cream. Be happy.” at Frisbie’s Dairy Barn Homemade Ice Cream.
Paul and Victoria Parks are twins and became close friends with Walker during their sophomore year of high school. Victoria credits the advisers and teachers at CHS with giving all three of them support and guidance in gaining access to higher education, leading them to their current careers.
After doing an internship at an ice cream shop in Connecticut called Frisbie’s his senior year of college, Paul Parks said he knew he wanted to get into the business.
“It’s one of those businesses that everybody enjoys. I got into it and really fell in love,” he said.
In 2020, Frisbies founder Mike Frisbie reached out to Parks and told him he was looking to sell the business and wanted him to take over. From there, Parks and his father, Paul Parks Jr., partnered to buy Frisbie’s and expand, opening two other shops in Connecticut.
When she saw her brother and father running the ice cream shops, Victoria became interested as well, training and managing at the Frisbie’s locations.
“I have a master’s in social work, so I’m a social worker by day and an ice cream scooper by night,” said Victoria.
Their long-time friend, Walker, graduated with an MBA from Clark University and “always had an interest in management, leadership and development.” When she heard that Luna’s Waffles, an ice cream shop in North Attleboro where she had worked part time was looking to sell last year, Walker said she knew it was the perfect opportunity to get involved in her friends’ business and open a new Frisbie’s location. Paul Parks was also already familiar with Luna’s after working at a martial arts studio next door for almost a decade.
When speaking about being business partners with her friends, Walker said, “We have a strong foundation of trust. It’s easier to build a business when you don’t have to work to establish that relationship.”
“It’s so nice to have fun with your friends while doing something we’re all passionate about,” commented Victoria. “We all bring something different and important to the business, and working together is an amazing way to grow and learn.”
Paul stated that what sets Frisbie’s apart is their “focus on a strong community and having the best ice cream.” Frisbie’s makes an effort to get to know their customers and neighbors, and is open to collaborating with other local businesses.
Victoria said Frisbie’s also prides itself on having “a really great staff” who “work hard and are super friendly.”
For many staff members, working at Frisbie’s is their first job.
“We want them to have a good experience. We always keep it positive and encouraging and try to teach good habits they can take with them throughout their careers,” said Paul. Despite Frisbie’s closing for six to nine weeks each year, Victoria said most staff members return after the break.
Frisbie’s offers house-made bubble cones and a variety of fun ice cream flavors and specials, such as a Nutella ice cream and a cookie ice cream that has both cookie dough and cookies in it. Seasonal specials include an apple cider donut flavor in the fall and a red velvet cake flavor for Valentine’s Day.
An array of vegan options, such as lemon ice, are available as well; their newest non-dairy flavor is pina colada, which is made with a coconut milk base.
Frisbie’s at 429 South Washington St. in North Attleboro is set to open for the season and make their official transition from Luna’s Waffles to Frisbie’s Dairy Barn on Feb. 11.
On Feb. 4, Frisbie’s is set to open a brand new location in The Arcade Providence, located at 65 Weybosset St., and is currently hiring. All three friends say they are excited for the walking traffic that being in a downtown location will bring.
“Whether people are having a good day or a bad day, they come to the ice cream shop,” said Walker, “I love that we’re able to turn around a bad day or make a good day even better.”
For more information on Frisbie’s and to keep up with expansion and specials, visit frisbiesdairybarn.com or follow them on Instagram, @frisbiesicecream.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.