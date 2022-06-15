PAWTUCKET – Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin announced that she will be running for state representative for District 58 in Pawtucket.
“I believe that the community needs a change, one that is actively resolving issues and promotes the best interest of the community,” she said in a release.
Echeverry McLaughlin said she believes that Pawtucket is a strong city and needs strong leadership. She is in support of working-class families and a higher minimum wage. She supports clean air and renewable energy and the environment. At the forefront of her campaign and her passion, she said, is and has always been elder care and senior rights, and health care access to those who are the most vulnerable in the system.
Echeverry McLaughlin, a lifelong resident of Pawtucket, has attended public schools in the city, including Slater Middle School and Tolman High School, and is a homeowner in the district. She is the daughter of Colombian parents and is a first-generation college graduate. She attended Roger Williams University Law School and is currently employed as in-house counsel for Commonwealth Care Alliance. Most recently, she was the president of the R.I. Latino Political Action Committee and continues to be the president of the R.I. Latino Civic Fund. She has served on the Pawtucket Juvenile Hearing Board for the last six years and was recently named to lead the Pawtucket Charter Review Commission.
“I have always been involved in the community as giving back is my passion,” she said. “I look forward to earning the district’s support and vote in the upcoming election.”
Echeverry McLaughlin will be running as a Democrat. The primary will be held Sept. 13. Rep. Carlos Tobon currently represents the district.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.