LINCOLN – Two major subdivisions went before the Planning Board last week and both received nods from the board.
Representatives from Edgewood Developer LLC presented a master plan to the board. The proposed Edgewood Estates would be three houses on about two acres of land, and would be located on New River Road.
Initially, Edgewood Estates was going to be seven houses, but has since been scaled down. Attorney John Shekarchi said the developers settled on three lots because the smaller project would be “less intrusive.”
Board members noted the close proximity to Northern Elementary School. With fewer houses, the impact on traffic, specifically during the beginning and end of the school day, will be minimal, said the experts.
Driveways would be constructed with traffic patterns in mind, and to prevent future residents from backing out of their driveways directly into the street.
“It’s the best possible outcome for traffic,” said Town Planner Joshua Berry.
The board made a motion to move the project to a public informational meeting, and unanimously voted in favor of that.
Oakley Holdings LLC received unanimous master plan approval for the Whispering Oaks subdivision, which would consist of nine homes located near Jenckes Hill Road on a new cul-de-sac to be named Phyllis Oakley Way.
All of the homes will be single-family residences. Two of the homes are already existing, and seven would be built once plan approval is granted. One of the seven new homes is set to be affordable housing.
An abutter to the property raised concern about water runoff and the narrowness of the road, which would be 26 feet wide instead of the standard 28 or 30 feet.
The board pointed out that these engineering details are not required to be included in the master plan, and will instead be addressed in the more detailed preliminary plan proposal.
During the same Planning Board meeting, Town Solicitor Anthony DeSisto provided the board an update on the town’s standoff in Lincoln vs. Women’s Development Corporation, which is currently pending in Superior Court. Women’s Development is seeking to build affordable housing units as part of the Breakneck Hollow project.
A complaint and answer have been filed, but a record has not. The board has completed the necessary steps, however the State Housing Appeals Board hasn’t submitted the record. Because of this delay, the case has yet to progress.
“The court can’t do anything without a record,” said DeSisto.
