GLOCESTER – Eight candidates are vying for a seat on the five-member Glocester Town Council, including all five incumbents and three newcomers.

The five-member council is currently majority-Republican with Stephen Arnold, Walter Steere and William Worthy. Independent William Reichert leads the council and fellow independent David LaPlante is also a member.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.