GLOCESTER – Eight candidates are vying for a seat on the five-member Glocester Town Council, including all five incumbents and three newcomers.
The five-member council is currently majority-Republican with Stephen Arnold, Walter Steere and William Worthy. Independent William Reichert leads the council and fellow independent David LaPlante is also a member.
Independent Mark Howard and Republicans Jonathan Burlingame and Cheryl Greathouse are challenging the incumbents.
LaPlante joined the council when former Councilor Jay Forgue died, chosen as he was the next highest vote-getter in the 2020 general election for council.
Reichert and Howard were unavailable for comment on this story.
Arnold said he was inspired to run for re-election to see in-progress initiatives to the finish line.
Arnold said he feels the council met challenges, continuing to maintain the character and culture of Glocester. There’s been progress over the last few years, including Main Street thriving like never before, he said, and improvements to town parks.
Arnold said he is proud of the allocation of American Rescue Plan Act money, which he said was critical for capital improvements and future investments.
“I pride myself on being extremely prepared for every issue that has come our way, big or small, as well as having been very accessible to all of our Glocester residents for whom I work,” he said.
He said he is proud of the latest proposed budget, which has no deficits built in and a proposed 1.4 percent increase without any service cuts.
“I have always made my votes with a common sense approach, and a promise to myself, ‘sleep well at night,’” he said.
Arnold said should he be re-elected, a huge priority would be to help find a solution to revenue loss from the expiration of a payment in lieu of taxes from the town’s largest taxpayer, FM Global.
Arnold said he will continue to be fiscally conservative while making sure he is open to all feedback and needs of Glocester residents.
Steere said Glocester is a special place where he grew up, was educated through the school system, and ultimately decided to settle. From the first time he ran for council, Steere said his main goal has been the same: to keep tax increases at a minimum so Glocester is an affordable place to live.
He said he is most proud town employees and volunteers who helped guide the town through the COVID pandemic.
Steere said he would like to bring a resolution to the tax agreement issue, and said the town needs to partner with fire districts to map out a long-term plan for the town’s emergency services situation.
“It is a humbling experience when you are re-elected to a position because your fellow residents are telling you that they believe in what you are doing,” Steere said.
Worthy said he is hoping for a second term on the council because he loves Glocester, and also because he wants to see the tax situation get squared away as well as the completion of ARPA projects. He said he also wants to keep Glocester’s great school, fire and rescue services.
Worthy said his politics are with Glocester, not a national platform or politics as a whole. Glocester needs to focus on money and the budget, said Worthy, who called himself a fiscal conservative.
He brings a voice of the underrepresented young parent, he said.
Worthy said the tax agreement needs to be settled so the town can move forward with a budget. He said he stands by present councilors, and feels the council did a great job through COVID.
Worthy said he is proudest of the distribution of ARPA funds that will fund several capital improvement projects.
“We fight really hard in a time of inflation, a recession, and we’ve held this town together through some very difficult times. I feel we’re going to come out on top,” he said.
LaPlante said he initially ran for council in 2019 for the 2020-2022 term and lost by about 100 votes. During his time on the council, he said his presence brought a different atmosphere, and positive change to the town.
“My appointment as an independent changed the dynamics. Suddenly there was no more majority party, breaking the almost constant certainty of voting along party lines,” he said.
LaPlante said all members learned to have meaningful discussions and to compromise. The present council is a great mixture of people who put town before politics.
LaPlante said he started a push to increase school security, which will hopefully be implemented in the coming months. He added that he created a council Facebook page.
He said his main campaign issues are sensible and limited growth to keep Glocester rural along with paying attention to residents.
He noted that he’s been an active member of the community since 1986, and will continue to be so.
“Win or lose I will continue to support my community and help to keep Glocester a great place to live, work, and be able to retire in,” he said.
Greathouse said she decided to run for council at the request of Forgue, and said he encouraged her to be an endorsed Republican candidate.
“I hope to accomplish a transparent council with more open communication with the residents,” she said.
Greathouse said she will bring new perspective and enthusiasm to the council and her top priority will be listening and serving residents.
She said her campaign focuses on preventing wasteful spending, demanding a fiscally responsible budget, and lowering taxes for home and business owners.
“Winning would allow me to ensure my grandchildren continue to enjoy the heritage, good schools and community that supports each other,” Greathouse said.
Burlingame said he is running for council because he feels his expertise with budgets and business management are skills the council needs.
Burlingame is the chairperson of the Glocester School Committee.
“I can bridge the gap between the schools and the council as I am knowledgeable in the budget processes for both,” he said.
Burlingame said the school board has consistently delivered an excellent education to students while being fiscally responsible.
He is also on the negotiating committee for school unions.
“I look to bring leadership and good decision-making to the council, taking the time to listen and understand views that I may not agree with, as all should be heard.”
