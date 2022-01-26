NORTH PROVIDENCE – District 2 Town Councilor Stefano Famiglietti is joining with Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Rep. Arthur Corvese to set up and promote a community blood drive in North Providence.
Famiglietti has been donating blood for a number of years to the Rhode Island Blood Center, where he learned recently of a blood shortage. He then spoke with Ruggerio and Corvese to see about ways that they could help with the shortage, landing on a community blood drive.
“One thing I like to do is foster community activities to aid good causes,” he said. “We thought this would be a good way to get the community involved once again while aiding the Rhode Island Blood Center with their present shortage.”
He added, “Time and time again our community has come together to help others. Whether it be school supply drives, clothing drives, or food drives, I’ve always been proud to see our community come together. I am hopeful to have another great result with this blood drive and show the state that our community is one of life savers as we seek blood donations to address the state’s shortage.”
The event will be held on Sunday, Feb. 6, in the North Providence High School cafeteria, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., subject to the approval of use of the property by the School Committee. Donations are by appointment, so visit www.ribc.org/drives and use sponsor code 2644. Eat, hydrate, and bring an ID along. Masks are still required.
