Below, senior captain and wide receiver Zack Kerrigan, #1, and senior quarterback Cole Vowels, right, lead their teammates in a jog around the softball field during a workout in September at North Smithfield High. The team was unable to participate in summer workouts do to hazing allegations.
NORTH SMITHFIELD — Local elections and the decisions residents make on their leaders have lasting impacts on how a town looks and operates, and North Smithfield voters put their stamp on that future when they decided.
Incumbent Councilor Kim Alves stormed her way to the top spot in the council field, and was subsequently voted in as council president, replacing John Beauregard. Two experienced new members, returning Councilor Doug Osier and former Town Administrator Paulette Hamilton, also came in the top five.
During the inauguration, Alves encouraged the crowd to attend meetings and have their voices heard, indicating an openness to hearing all sides.
Osier has signaled a desire to upend the status quo at least a bit, winning support in a 3-2 last week to create a Water Supply Review Committee and questioning previous changes to the Water Supply Protection Overlay District. Alves and Hamilton voted with him in support of the move.
Water pollution was also a point of discussion among residents during the contentious debate over the recently defeated expansion of Material Sample Technologies on Central Street, but that matter isn’t likely over.
The investigation into hazing allegations among North Smithfield High School football team members was also front of mind for residents throughout the year, with team parents and members denying the allegations and questioning a slow investigation process that led to intense speculation and damaged their reputations.
Amid the ongoing investigation, which has yet to be completed, the attorney general’s office released a statement that several credible people had reported witnessing older team members engaging in inappropriate physical contact with other members, but the investigation was hampered by the fact that no victims had come forward with what the alleged contact exactly entailed.
Stories such as the one about allegations of inappropriate behavior against Town Administrator Paul Zwolenski made headlines in 2022, but so too did many positives, such as North Smithfield Elementary School Assistant Principal Rachel Salvatore being honored as assistant principal of the year or the many efforts to raise food or money for those struggling.
North Smithfield also honored its history this year, with filmmaker Christian de Rezendes praised for his documentary “Slatersville: America’s First Mill Village” and the North Smithfield Heritage Association continuing on its upward trajectory in being an asset to the town and residents.
Solar facility siting and development were also topics of conversation in 2022, including a rejected bid by Green Development to build solar canopies at the high school.
A new concession stand, built using funds from Green’s previous large-scale solar project in town, was opened at the Paul F. Joyce Athletic Complex behind North Smithfield High School, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the end of the summer.
The concession stand includes restrooms and an area for snacks and beverages to be served. Former Council President John Beauregard estimated the cost to be around $600,000, mostly due to electrical and septic work.
In early September, the Town Council approved the Halliwell Review Committee to move forward on a request for proposals on master planning for the future of the old Halliwell Elementary School site off Victory Highway. HRC Chairperson Jeff Porter presented the committee’s research. He also presented other items that the council has asked of the HRC, including a land use study, community feedback, specific town needs, and further exploration and research.
DPW Director Ray Pendergast is working on the abatement and demolition of the facility, while the committee hopes to conduct a survey to identify major utilities in the area of the building. The town continues to research options on what they could use the space for. Porter recently told the council that there are good options on what could be done with the property, but said they need “definitive survey engineer and architect” assistance to present viable options.
Town officials and members of the Municipal Buildings Review Task Force addressed a list of issues that still need to be fixed at the North Smithfield Police Department, despite the fact that a larger bond question for a new station didn’t go to voters this year. The Breeze reported in May that rising inflation and construction costs had temporarily halted the project, meaning it will be pushed off to the future as the town waits to see if pricing returns to manageable levels. Currently, the committee is focusing on interim repairs with Tecton Architects and will hold joint meetings with the council going into 2023 to decide the next steps.
(3) comments
The comment "Former Council President John Beauregard estimated the cost of the concession stands to be around $600,000, mostly due to electrical and septic work", is absurd. There is no way the concession stand cost $600,000. Also how did the football team perform of the football field that cost the taxpayers over $2 million dollars.
“Tom Devito” - if the estimated cost of $600,000 is “absurd”, then please inform as to how much exactly was the total cost? If you don’t know exactly, assuming the cost was not $600,000 is, essentially, absurd.
And the value of the turf field correlates somehow to the performance of the football team? How exactly does that work please? Do you know that NS soccer teams, lacrosse teams, track and field teams, residents and more utilize Veterans Memorial Stadium, the bathrooms and concession stand, and the entire Dr. Paul F. Joyce Athletic Complex, and not just the football team? The only absurdity present here is compliments of “Tom Devito”.
Tony, don't mind Tom. He just complains to complain. Let him live in his bubble of misery.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.