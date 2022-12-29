Kerrigan and Vowels lead jog
Buy Now

Below, senior captain and wide receiver Zack Kerrigan, #1, and senior quarterback Cole Vowels, right, lead their teammates in a jog around the softball field during a workout in September at North Smithfield High. The team was unable to participate in summer workouts do to hazing allegations.

Breeze photos

by Eric Benevides

NORTH SMITHFIELD — Local elections and the decisions residents make on their leaders have lasting impacts on how a town looks and operates, and North Smithfield voters put their stamp on that future when they decided.

Incumbent Councilor Kim Alves stormed her way to the top spot in the council field, and was subsequently voted in as council president, replacing John Beauregard. Two experienced new members, returning Councilor Doug Osier and former Town Administrator Paulette Hamilton, also came in the top five.

Tags

(3) comments

Tom Devito
Tom Devito

The comment "Former Council President John Beauregard estimated the cost of the concession stands to be around $600,000, mostly due to electrical and septic work", is absurd. There is no way the concession stand cost $600,000. Also how did the football team perform of the football field that cost the taxpayers over $2 million dollars.

Add Reply
Tony Guertin
Tony Guertin

“Tom Devito” - if the estimated cost of $600,000 is “absurd”, then please inform as to how much exactly was the total cost? If you don’t know exactly, assuming the cost was not $600,000 is, essentially, absurd.

And the value of the turf field correlates somehow to the performance of the football team? How exactly does that work please? Do you know that NS soccer teams, lacrosse teams, track and field teams, residents and more utilize Veterans Memorial Stadium, the bathrooms and concession stand, and the entire Dr. Paul F. Joyce Athletic Complex, and not just the football team? The only absurdity present here is compliments of “Tom Devito”.

Add Reply
Reasonableone
Reasonableone

Tony, don't mind Tom. He just complains to complain. Let him live in his bubble of misery.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.