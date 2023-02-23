SCITUATE – Nine students from grades 4-8 showed their spelling skills last Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the 2023 Scituate District Spelling Bee, with 4th-grader Elliana Pagliarini coming out on top in the 10th round.
Pagliarini will represent Scituate at the Breeze-sponsored Rhode Island State Spelling Bee on March 18 at Lincoln Middle School, for the chance to compete for the national title at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in National Harbor, Maryland on May 28.
Pagliarini was joined by her parents, Heather and Rick Pagliarini, and brother Ezra on Feb. 15, winning the competition by correctly spelling the word “Bangalore,” the capital of the Kamataka state in India.
Pagliarini said she spent three days studying for the spelling bee, working with her mom to look up the meaning of many words. She said she reads often and loves anything fantasy and anything fiction.
“I read a ton. If you see my bed, it’s overflowing with books,” Pagliarini said.
She said she was nervous during the event, but was happy to win while surrounded by several classmates from Hope Elementary School. She said she is confident about going to the state bee.
“I’m going to study a lot and keep reading. I’m trying to go to nationals,” she said with a smile.
Social studies is her favorite subject in school, Pagliarini said, and she loves to spend time with her friends and classmates.
Pagliarini aced the spelling bee by correctly spelling “railings,” “until,” “ceiling,” “republic,” “tiara,” “feisty,” “shrivel,” “ordained,” “pioneered” and “incontrovertible.”
Runner-up Avery Angelotti went nine rounds before misspelling “mercenary” in the 10th round. She and Pagliarini went head-to-head for two rounds before Angelotti bowed out.
As runner up, Angelotti will attend the state spelling bee if Pagliarini is unable to attend.
Angelotti, a 5th-grader at North Scituate Elementary School, correctly spelled “donkeys,” “beginning,” “adjusted,” “pistons,” “switcheroo,” “crevices,” “churned,” “counterfeit” and “encompassed.”
Second runner-up Astrid Bilodeau, a 4th-grader from Clayville Elementary, correctly spelled for six rounds before misspelling re-enactment in the seventh round.
Bilodeau correctly spelled “bossiness,” “beyond,” “vertical,” “menacing,” “aggravate” and “inaudible.”
Bilodeau competed against her brother, Scituate Middle School 7th-grader Anders Bilodeau. Anders lost in the third round, correctly spelling “twelve” and “beyond” before misspelling “minerals.”
Other Scituate spellers included Dylan Pierce, grade 6, and Lindsey Vincent, grade 8, of Scituate Middle School; Autumn Wick, grade 5, of Clayville Elementary School; Olivia Marelli, grade 5, of Hope Elementary School; and Joseph Bianco, grade 4, of North Scituate Elementary School.
