CUMBERLAND – With the summer season now here, the Cumberland Water Rescue and Recovery Team along with the Cumberland Fire District are offering tips on water safety.
Drowning deaths nationwide are becoming an epidemic, states a news release. According to the Centers for Disease Control, drowning ranks as the fifth leading cause of unintentional deaths for people of all ages. Drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional deaths for children ages 1 to 14 and ranks third for children ages 0-4. On average, there are approximately 3,500 drownings annually in the U.S. and of those, more than 300 are related to boating.
There are several contributing factors to the situation. Some of these include the lack of swimming ability, no layers of protection at pools and aquatic recreational facilities, lack or lapse in supervision, failure to wear life jackets, and the use of alcohol and drugs. According to the release, these factors can be reduced or eliminated by prevention.
Drowning incidents can be prevented by using the following guidelines.
• Implement layers of protection for swimming pools, including surrounding fencing, self-closing, self-latching, outward swinging gates, alarms on doors and windows that have direct access to the pool, motion sensors in the water to trigger an indoor alarm, depth markers along the sides of the pool, a floating lifeline, and painted depth lines at least two feet before the drop-off.
• Learn how to swim.
• Never swim alone.
• Supervise children at all times and be within arm’s reach when in the water.
• Avoid distractions such as cell phone use when supervising children.
• Always check the depth of the water, as well as for underwater hazards.
• No alcohol or drug use when in or on the water.
• Weak or non-swimmers should wear Coast Guard-approved life jackets.
• Learn CPR.
• And swim at guarded, supervised facilities.
A typical Rhode Island activity is going to the ocean for the day to enjoy the sun and surf. One of the hazards that can be present at most every beach is a rip current, formed from wind pushing waves up to the beach, causing a rise of water near the shore. This water will then seek a path of least resistance back to the ocean.
If you become trapped in a rip, say responders, first and foremost do not panic and do not try to swim directly back to shore into the current. This will cause you to tire and possibly submerge. The best way to rescue yourself is to swim parallel to shore. Once free of the rip then swim back to shore. This will allow you to escape the current without exerting a lot of energy.
