WOONSOCKET – City resident Melissa Emidy, the newly appointed CEO of the Rhode Island YWCA and who has been living in the state for more than 20 years, says she started working for the YMCA when she was a child, and she loved working with kids and families.
She also taught swim lessons, worked in the after-school program, and slowly worked her way up the organization ladder.
Emidy, 46, says she discovered the YWCA when she first finished college, and worked as a relief worker and then case manager for 18 months at the YWCA in Springfield and Holyoke, Mass.
“It was a second job; I had a lot of second and third jobs back in those days,” she said.
Emidy served as the executive director for Inspiring Minds, an organization committed to closing equity gaps based on race, ethnicity, first language, and economic status that impact Rhode Island students and families.
When she first started, she told The Breeze, with its one remaining program serving 500 youth, she and an additional part-time staff member were able to build on what was left. Today, the organization serves 3,250 students. Some programs are statewide, revenues are $1.2 million, and they have six full-time and 30 part-time seasonal staff, according to Emidy.
“Inspiring Minds is an amazing organization that empowers students to succeed and thrive in school and life by developing trusted relationships with knowledgeable community members of the culturally responsive, academic, and socio-emotional needs necessary for student success,” said Emidy.
When that organization finished their strategic plan last year, Emidy said she knew it was her time to make space for a new leader.
With the YWCA’s previous CEO retiring, Deb Perry, Emidy said she hopes and looks forward to learning from her and the community and building on her legacy to strengthen further an organization that has a footprint in Woonsocket, Central Falls, Providence, and Coventry.
“I am excited to begin asking, listening, and learning,” she said.
As she’s had diverse experiences, from small grassroots organizations to managing a $50 million grant for the Department of Education, Emidy said she’s worked with great leaders locally and nationally, and is always listening and learning.
“I’m confident in my abilities to analyze the organization’s effectiveness, execute strategies to improve systems, and empower staff to confront social justice issues and make meaningful change in our communities,” she said.
