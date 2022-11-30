NORTH PROVIDENCE – The joy on the faces of local families last Saturday was unmistakable.
Encompass Park, a new landmark wheelchair and handicapped-accessible playground, officially opened at the corner of Lillian and June Streets in North Providence, offering inclusive equipment for children with and without disabilities to enjoy.
Mayor Charles Lombardi, joined by Gov. Dan McKee and local officials and families, cut the ribbon on Encompass Park while a group of eager children waited patiently for the green light to explore.
Mayor Charles Lombardi said he hopes the park, which cost some $500,000, will provide “endless enjoyment” for visitors, “especially those children in which difficulties were imposed.”
“When you look at this park, I think it’s fair to say we accomplished our mission,” he said. “I think it may be the only one of its kind in our area.”
He said park could not have become a reality without the support of McKee, the North Providence Town Council, town employees and a very dedicated group of parents who advocated for the park.
Lombardi called those parents the “ladies of Marieville,” thanking them for “keeping an eye on construction and an eye on me.”
Heather Callanan-Novacek, mother of the late Ian Novacek, was one of those parents. The playground is Ian’s favorite shade of green.
“Her son was one of the most inspirational individuals here in town,” Lombardi said.
Nicknamed “the mayor,” Novacek was known to whip around in his wheelchair, socializing with anyone and everyone he came across. A piece of equipment at Encompass Park, engraved with Ian’s name, is called “Ian’s Kind Club” as a nod to Novacek’s legacy of compassion.
In 2018, Lombardi purchased a handicapped-accessible van at an auction and later gifted it to Novacek and his family.
“He didn’t know who needed it at the time, just that someone in town did,” Callanan said. They called it the Ianmobile, and Callanan said it gave the family the priceless gift of “freedom, joy and time together.”
“The last years of his life were the best in part because of you,” she told the mayor.
She thanked him for “letting a group of persistent moms appeal to your heart,” and for another priceless gift given to the community. “Thank you for letting us pull your arm and twist your heart strings.”
“This is not just any playground,” she said. The name Encompass Park is a reminder to be kind to all. “I’m eager to see what lights up the children’s’ faces the most today,” she added, encouraging them to “just play.”
“Play like no one’s watching. Not the mayor or governor or councilmen, just play,” she said. “This is magical … thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
Playground equipment includes multiple wheelchair-accessible swings that can accommodate a friend, a table to pull up to play ping-pong, and a merry-go-round that can be pushed by people in wheelchairs.
Encompass Little Free Library opens at park
The name Encompass Park came from another parent, Erin Nascimento, who will be maintaining a Little Free Library at the park entrance. The library box itself is handicapped-accessible, built lower to the ground than most such tiny libraries, and with larger knobs on the doors.
The Little Free Library is a free book-sharing box, where people may either choose a book to read or drop a book for others to enjoy.
Nascimento selected the name “Encompass Little Free Library” as a nod to the accessible nature of the park and library.
“We didn’t want it to just be ‘Marieville Park’ because it’s more than that,” she said.
Nascimento’s library logo (which has been adopted as the logo for the park as well), is a compass with the GPS coordinates for the library.
“It was a labor of love,” she said, noting that the name Encompass Park was somehow manifested by her and Callanan late last year when they started to work on the library.
Materials and labor were donated by My Family Painting & Remodeling and supported by the mayor’s charitable fund.
Encompass LFL is officially registered with LittleFreeLibrary.org as charter #150438.
