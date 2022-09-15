SMITHFIELD – All three endorsed candidates won the Republican primary election for School Committee on Tuesday, including incumbent Richard Iannitelli and newcomers Amanda Fafard and Jessica Sala.

Top vote-getter Sala said she was happy with the results, but as her first time going through an election, was hesitant to declare the win. She earned 516 votes, or 31 percent, while running mates Fafard, with 480 votes, or 29 percent, and Iannitelli, with 446 votes, or 26 percent, came in second and third.

