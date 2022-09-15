SMITHFIELD – All three endorsed candidates won the Republican primary election for School Committee on Tuesday, including incumbent Richard Iannitelli and newcomers Amanda Fafard and Jessica Sala.
Top vote-getter Sala said she was happy with the results, but as her first time going through an election, was hesitant to declare the win. She earned 516 votes, or 31 percent, while running mates Fafard, with 480 votes, or 29 percent, and Iannitelli, with 446 votes, or 26 percent, came in second and third.
Sala said she will continue to get out on the street and talk to more people in the community going door-to-door, answering questions so residents can feel confident to vote for her in the general election. She said she hopes to make herself as available as possible.
“Next steps include promoting messages about communication, transparency and being a voice to all the students. I really appreciate the tremendous support received from community. I’ll work my hardest to continue to receive their support,” she said.
Sala is running on a platform emphasizing transparency in government, oversight on curriculum, and getting parents more involved than in the past. She said she is excited for upcoming projects such as Boyle Athletic Complex construction, hopes to continue to work to improve the high and middle schools.
Iannitelli said he is excited for a chance at another term on the School Committee. He said he is ready to move on to November.
“It will be a very interesting campaign and that’s really all I can say,” he said.
Iannitelli previously served on the School Committee from 1994 to 2014, and returned in 2018 to assist in the elementary school’s renovation project. He said he chose to run for re-election because he feels he still has work to do and more to contribute to the district.
In addition to institutional knowledge, Iannitelli, who is president of Iannitelli Insurance Agency, said he brings a reputation of listening to people no matter who they are or what their position. He said he would like to continue to restore the relationship and trust between the district and parents.
He said he also hopes to bring a focus on closing education gaps in all fields of study, ensuring that no student is left behind.
Fafard couldn’t immediately be reached for comment after her victory. She has three children in three schools in the district, and is the co-chairperson of Smithfield’s Special Education Advisory Committee. She says she is passionate about special education and is pursuing a degree in the field.
Fafard said she too would like to improve relationships between school staff, faculty and teachers while also trying to give families their voice back.
Unendorsed Republican candidates John Fabiano and Gary Alix did not earn enough votes to continue in the race. Fabiano earned 157 votes, or 9 percent, and Alix earned 78 votes, or 5 percent.
The School Committee is a five-member board with staggered four-year terms. Democrat members Anthony Torregrossa and Benjamin Caisse both have terms up for election in 2024.
Chairperson Virginia Harnois, a Democrat, and Secretary Rose Marie Cipriano, Republican, are not seeking re-election this year. Harnois spent 40 years on the school board, and Cipriano served eight years on the committee.
Three seats are up for re-election, with the top three vote-getters from the Republican School Committee primary facing off against three endorsed Democrat candidates. Democrats include Aaron Bishop, Elizabeth Worthley and Kristina Fox. Independent Edward Quattrini is also running for a seat, meaning seven candidates will be on the ballot Nov. 8.
