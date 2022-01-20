SMITHFIELD – Improvements to the Boyle Athletic Complex will include $25,765 in upgrades to bring energy savings and Rhode Island Department of Education reimbursements to the district.
During the Jan. 12 Town Council meeting, the council approved entering a performance contract with Honeywell Energy Solutions for energy efficiency investments at Smithfield High School and Gallagher Middle School that will result in lower water and electricity usage.
In addition to adding Honeywell’s suggested work to the project, the Town Council approved the addition of removing and replacing HVAC units at SHS and GMS as part of the Boyle Athletic Complex upgrades, at a cost of $24,000.
Town Manager Randy Rossi explained that by combining both the HVAC units and Honeywell improvements with the Boyle Athletic Complex renovations, the projects will receive RIDE reimbursements in addition to energy savings.
“It increases reimbursement for the overall project. It’s important to include those items,” Rossi said to The Valley Breeze & Observer. “It gives us more bang for the buck.”
Honeywell’s John Bonavist explained that a preliminary report found capital improvement energy savings projects including HVAC, boiler upgrades, lighting and more.
Bonavist said the work is attractive because energy savings will pay for the upgrades over time. Honeywell guarantees an annual basic level of savings on a project. Should there be a shortfall in savings, Honeywell will write the town a check for the difference in savings. If the opposite should occur and Smithfield exceeds its energy savings, the Town Council and School Committee can decide where it goes.
According to the Honeywell report, energy conservation measures at the high school could decrease the baseline energy and water costs by 17.65 percent at the school, saving $84,486 annually. Over a 20-year project term, the annual savings could bring $1.7 million.
Carbon emissions would decrease by an estimated 495.96 tons per year, or 20.45 percent of the baseline emissions.
After working on the schools, Honeywell plans to do the same for town buildings, Bonavist said.
Rossi said Honeywell inspected Town Hall as well as the two schools, but the timing for Rhode Island Department of Education reimbursement made it more important to approve the work at the schools first.
The town hired Rowse Architects for architectural and engineering services at the Boyle Athletic Field and Complex last September to bring upgrades to the high school’s running track and football field.
Plans will include renovations to convert the existing turf football field to synthetic turf, expand a new track from six to eight lanes, install a new parking lot and pedestrian walkways, and incorporate field events such as long jump, shot put, discus, high jump and throwing events.
Supt. Judy Paolucci said the town’s ambitious goal is to have the project completed by this fall.
