CUMBERLAND – On March 13, Cumberland brothers Owen and Connor Enestvedt had a joint court of honor to receive the rank of Eagle Scout. The ceremony was held at Arnold Mills United Methodist Church.
The brothers both joined Cub Scouts as soon as they were able. Their grandfather, the late Ron McKenna, was a former scoutmaster of Troop 1 Manville. In Cub Scouting they were led by excellent women and men, say their parents, Will and Carolyn, particularly the late Moore McLaughlin, before coming over to Pack 1 Diamond Hill. Each crossed over to Troop 1 Diamond Hill, and a few years ago both joined Troop 1 Arnold Mills.
In their years of scouting, they had a lot of adventures, said their father, and not always the same ones. They went on campouts, attended summer camp at Camp Yawgoog, visited the USS Intrepid and the National 9/11 Memorial in New York City, hiked up and down several of New Hampshire’s 4,000-footers, saw Philadelphia’s Constitution Hall and every yard of the 11-mile trail at Valley Forge National Historical Park, played gaga ball and Frisbee, shot guns and threw axes, caught fish, and enjoyed the outdoors in warm weather and cold.
Owen graduated from Cumberland High School in 2020, and studies computer science at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass. He manages the fitness center, plays on the ultimate Frisbee team, and is in the honors program. His Eagle project was building a gaga pit for Community Elementary School. He says he enjoyed playing the game himself, and knew there was never enough to do at recess. He used some of the money he raised for the project to buy balls and other toys for the students to use during recess.
Connor will graduate from Cumberland High School this spring. He plans to go to college to study biology to prepare for a career as a physician assistant. He is studying for his EMT license, and will take the test as soon as he turns 18. His Eagle project was scraping and painting the hay wagon at Franklin Farm, and making upgrades to it including a removable step, a front gate, a platform over the front frame, and blocking off the old back entryway. He says he loves to volunteer at the farm, and it was great to work on the wagon that was Mitchell Mudge’s Eagle project a few years earlier.
Their scouting journeys were both touched by COVID-19, though in different ways. Owen has been waiting two years for this court of honor, delayed by COVID like his high school graduation, while Connor was still in scouting as COVID changed the way they met and camped and learned.
The brothers have one older sister named Colleen and one younger sister, Molly.
