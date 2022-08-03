NORTH PROVIDENCE – Traffic complaints have dropped off sharply in North Providence, where members of the Town Council are crediting Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. and his officers for the enforcement work that they’re doing.

Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, head of the council’s ordinance subcommittee, told The Breeze there was a time not long ago when councilors were getting multiple calls requesting speed bumps each week, but those have largely disappeared and he and others are crediting police enforcement for the change in driver behavior.

ScarpaciMF
ScarpaciMF

Ha! I have tried for over 30 years to get the 'enforcement' of traffic laws on my street via the Police. I gave up last year. THAT is why the complaints are down. We are tired of getting nothing for our efforts.

Marsha Brady
Marsha Brady

How are the residents responding to the fines and increased insurance premiums?

