NORTH PROVIDENCE – Traffic complaints have dropped off sharply in North Providence, where members of the Town Council are crediting Chief of Police Alfredo Ruggiero Jr. and his officers for the enforcement work that they’re doing.
Councilor Stefano Famiglietti, head of the council’s ordinance subcommittee, told The Breeze there was a time not long ago when councilors were getting multiple calls requesting speed bumps each week, but those have largely disappeared and he and others are crediting police enforcement for the change in driver behavior.
“It’s not as crazy,” he said. “The enforcement has been pretty successful.”
They still get occasional complaints in trouble areas, he said, but they call police and officers are very responsive in addressing the issue with concrete action steps. One of those issues Famiglietti was set to bring up at a council meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, relates to speeding on Woodward Road.
Ruggiero’s leadership has helped the town avoid adding a lot of speed humps as a go-to solution, he said, one that he sees creating an issue of funneling traffic to new areas.
The chief said on Monday that he agrees with councilors that drivers are generally going more slowly through town, especially in areas that have been reported to police, and council members have been very appreciative.
Ruggiero said the town is having a second successful summer of having four school resource officers spend their time since school closed addressing complaints on speeding and stop signs as part of the traffic unit, including checking to see if a speed bump would be a good idea in an area.
“The program worked great for us last year, and it’s working great again for us this year,” he said.
Also very helpful over the past two summers has been an officer assigned to Notte Park to monitor parking issues and make sure beach-goers are conforming with the rules, he said, which has led to a decrease in complaints about misbehavior in the park and problematic parking on Douglas Avenue.
Police also recently got the go-ahead to add a new speed bump on a downhill section of Oak Grove Boulevard across from the Fruit Hill fire headquarters, said Ruggiero. He told The Breeze that they had a speed trailer on scene for a week, and the statistics showed that a speed bump will serve the area well.
Also this week, councilors were to discuss complaints on Stella Drive near Greystone Elementary School, said Ruggiero, where a speed bump has also been requested but no analysis has yet been conducted.
Council President Dino Autiello agreed that police are doing a great job with enforcement, saying Ruggiero has gotten “a really good handle on what we’re looking for.”
One issue Autiello was prepared to bring up Tuesday was a request to turn the bottom of Eliot Avenue and Barrett Avenue, across from Lowe’s on Mineral Spring Avenue, into a school zone similar to one near McGuire School, complete with signage, striping, and speed bumps. Autiello said there’s a lot of speeding in this area. He said he’s not sure if any changes would also have to go to the School Department for approval, but at least the conversation would get started this week. Several neighbors in the area were expected to show up for Tuesday’s meeting to air their concerns about speeding near the school.
In March of last year, The Breeze reported on how local police were ramping back up with ticketing after taking a more hands-off approach during the pandemic.
(2) comments
Ha! I have tried for over 30 years to get the 'enforcement' of traffic laws on my street via the Police. I gave up last year. THAT is why the complaints are down. We are tired of getting nothing for our efforts.
How are the residents responding to the fines and increased insurance premiums?
