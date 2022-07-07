NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield Heritage Association and the North Smithfield Parks and Recreation Commission are planning North Smithfield Days activities this Saturday, July 9, featuring Heritage Day, Kids Day in the Park, and other festivities, including fireworks at night.
“It’s a great day for family fun,” said Richard Keene, president of the North Smithfield Heritage Association, of the event running all day.
• At 9 a.m., take the Slatersville Walking Tour guided by National Park Service rangers. The tour will begin at the Memorial Town Building, 1 Main St.
• At 10 a.m., Kids Day in the Park begins and runs to 1 p.m. at Pacheco Park off Main Street. Children will enjoy a bounce house, water slide, face painting, food and more. The end of the event will bring its highlight, the North Smithfield Fire Department spraying everyone down with water.
• Antiques and Heritage Exhibits at Heritage Hall, 101 Green St., opens with more displays of local relics and antiques. Featured are a metal detecting exhibit and an indigenous history exhibit on the Heritage Hall grounds.
“We encourage members of the community to loan photos and antiques for display,” say organizers. “Come observe a gravestone restoration at the Slatersville Cemetery.”
• The Road Angels Car Club Cruise Event, featuring cars and trucks on display at Town Hall, 83 Green St., features area car and truck owners displaying their vehicles free of charge. Come also for the food and music. Keene said to expect lots of bright classic and antique cars for this event.
• Vendors and civic organizations and demonstrations will be parked at Town Hall, 83 Green St. There are no fees this year, said Keene, and visitors should expect lots of great vendors. Sign up to take part by emailing nsha@nsheritageassn.com.
• Liberty Farm will be offering horse-drawn carriage rides.
• At 1:30 p.m., take a walking tour of the Slatersville Cemetery with Gail Denomme Berlinghof. The tour will feature actors playing the roles of people buried in the cemetery.
• At 4 p.m. will be The Blunders Walking Tour. Meet at the middle school parking lot on Providence Pike.
• Food trucks at North Smithfield High School will start at 6:30 p.m.
• Fireworks will start at dusk.
Email nsha@nsheritageassn or call at 401-651-6316 for more details
Keene said the North Smithfield Heritage Association started its Heritage Fair in 2019 for Memorial Day, but didn’t hold it during the pandemic. The event this year is being held in conjunction with North Smithfield Days. North Smithfield Days features events all year, including an April road race, dinner under the stars in the fall, and spooky spirits at Halloween.
