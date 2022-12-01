SMITHFIELD – Celebrate the magic of the season with Smithfield’s Tinkergarten’s Lantern Walk on Dec. 3, where families are invited to celebrate winter with an evening stroll at Revive the Roots, 374 Farnum Pike.
Returning for the third time in four years, the Tinkergarten event is open to the public and free of charge, an hour of outdoor winter fun from 4 to 5 p.m. Jennifer LaPreste, who has led the Tinkergarten program since 2019, is hosting the program.
Families gather at 4 p.m. with lanterns and then sing songs celebrating winter. Attendees can bring their own flameless lantern, or find a do-it-yourself kit to make a paper mache lantern online at tinkergarten.com.
“It’s a lovely evening. It’s magical and simple. It’s magical teaching children it’s OK to go out and play,” LaPreste said
Families light up their lanterns and walk around the RTR trails for a 20-minute walk at dusk. The walk ends right before it gets completely dark outside.
“We love the dark,” she said.
LaPreste said it is important that young people still go outside and enjoy nature even when it gets dark early. Adults project fear of the dark onto children, she said, adding that children should be allowed to form their own opinions and feelings about the night.
“We light up the darkness and make wishes into the night for the next year,” she said.
After the walk, families return to the RTR common area to enjoy a bonfire. There will be light refreshments for sale for $1, including hot chocolate, hot apple cider and snacks (bring a little cash).
“It’s a time we embrace winter but also celebrate the darkness that comes with the changing of the year,” LaPreste said.
Tinkergarten is a one-hour outdoor learning class twice a week where children ages 18 months to 8 years learn about nature. Classes are in all seasons, and fill up during all seasons except winter. She said Tinkergarten is about embracing the weather and nature, and reaping the benefits of the outdoors.
“There’s no such thing as bad weather, outside severe weather,” LaPreste said.
She said joining the Tinkergarten walk will be joining a country-wide event with other Tinkergarten classes in other states. To sign up, search Smithfield on www.tinkergarten.com to join the Dec. 4 event.
LaPreste said as far as people attending, “the more, the merrier.”
