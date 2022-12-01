Lanterns in the Tinkergarten Lantern Walk

Tinkergarten’s Lantern Walk on Dec. 3 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. invites the public to walk the trails at Revive the Roots to celebrate the change in season.

SMITHFIELD – Celebrate the magic of the season with Smithfield’s Tinkergarten’s Lantern Walk on Dec. 3, where families are invited to celebrate winter with an evening stroll at Revive the Roots, 374 Farnum Pike.

Returning for the third time in four years, the Tinkergarten event is open to the public and free of charge, an hour of outdoor winter fun from 4 to 5 p.m. Jennifer LaPreste, who has led the Tinkergarten program since 2019, is hosting the program.

