CUMBERLAND – School enrollment continues to rise, Supt. Phil Thornton told the School Committee last week, with an additional kindergarten classroom and grades 1 and 3 classrooms added to Ashton as more students enrolled, a fourth kindergarten class added at Garvin, and a third grade 3 classroom added at B.F. Norton Elementary.
There are now 98 more students than there were last year at this time at the elementary level, he said, which is a good thing for the strength of the district and finances. One family he met this month recently arrived to Garvin from their previous home in New Hampshire, he said, one of many similar stories.
McCourt Middle School is up 21 students, North Cumberland Middle School is up one student, for plus 22 total at the middle school level, but though the high school is gaining, it’s still down 52 from last year, he said. The district overall is up by 68 students, and when preschool is added in, that rises to 80.
School board member Denis Collins asked if Thornton has the total number of students yet who are returning to the district from Blackstone Valley Prep, and Thornton said he won’t have the net number, including students who are departing for BVP, until the bill comes in for the first quarter, but the total coming back to the district this year is 24.
Schedules were set to be published as of Aug. 30, said Thornton, and bus routes were also live last week.
In addition to good work on facility upgrades, members Amy Rogalski and Mark Fiorillo said they’ve been impressed by new McCourt Middle School Principal Jabian Gutierrez, saying they expect him to make some great changes to streamline processes there.
Fiorillo said the policy subcommittee has had some discussions about loosening the dress code for teachers and teacher assistants “to wear a little more denim.” Where it’s currently not allowed at all except for certain special dress-down days, he said, the thinking is that that’s not realistic anymore. He said the goal would be to maintain “high standards on denim,” and the policy changes will hopefully be done in September.
The district’s new bus camera safety system, where cameras will catch motorists illegally passing buses, won’t be ready for the start of school, as they’re still working through the contract with a private vendor, said Thornton, but it will be implemented as it’s ready. Buses on high-volume routes will be first to get the cameras, he said. Fiorillo asked whether the cameras will also be installed on substitute buses from Durham School Services, and Thornton said they can make sure that happens as well.
Officials also discussed how new private spaces will be set aside to allow employees under the PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act to use it for one year after a child’s birth to pump milk. The room will have a comfortable chair, table, and mini refrigerator, and accommodations must be made.
On another matter of meals for students, Rogalski emphasized that universal free meals will not be in effect as was proposed, and she encouraged families to fill out paperwork for assistance. She said no one should be afraid or embarrassed to do so.
Fiorillo emphasized that things have changed from the “old days” where a card needed to be presented and a child was subject to embarrassment, saying everything is done through the school accounts system now. If there’s a language barrier or someone needs help filling out forms solely related to free and reduced-price lunch, they can reach out to their school for help, he said.
On a related note, he mentioned how the district is looking for the right person to fill the community facilitator position, a job designed for outreach to families. A bilingual person is preferred, he said, and they’ll focus on important services to lighten the load for teachers, including tasks related to interpreter services and truancy. He said there’s a good hourly salary and parent’s hours that come with the job, and it’s a great opportunity for the right person.
