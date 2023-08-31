CUMBERLAND – School enrollment continues to rise, Supt. Phil Thornton told the School Committee last week, with an additional kindergarten classroom and grades 1 and 3 classrooms added to Ashton as more students enrolled, a fourth kindergarten class added at Garvin, and a third grade 3 classroom added at B.F. Norton Elementary.

There are now 98 more students than there were last year at this time at the elementary level, he said, which is a good thing for the strength of the district and finances. One family he met this month recently arrived to Garvin from their previous home in New Hampshire, he said, one of many similar stories.

