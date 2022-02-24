NORTH SMITHFIELD — On Feb. 16, a virtual roundtable with state and community representatives and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency honored 49 water infrastructure projects for excellence and innovation within the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water SRF programs.
The EPA’s AQUARIUS program celebrates innovation, sustainability, and public health protection demonstrated by Drinking Water SRF programs and assistance recipients. Twenty-two projects by local governments and drinking water utilities were recognized by the 2021 AQUARIUS program, including North Smithfield’s Mechanic Street Water Main Extension, for “Excellence in Public Health Protection.”
“Through the power of partnership, EPA has helped states finance billions of dollars in water infrastructure investments for more than 30 years,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Water Radhika Fox in a news release. “Today we celebrate projects that inspire continued partnership and innovation in addressing clean water and drinking water infrastructure needs in communities across the country.”
