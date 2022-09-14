NORTH PROVIDENCE – Senate President Dominick Ruggerio cruised to victory over returning challenger Lenny Cioe in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the District 4 seat, defeating Cioe by a much wider margin than he did two years ago.

On a night that ended in big disappointment for many of the area’s progressive Democrats, House District 55 incumbent Rep. Arthur Corvese also won convincingly, with 1,660 votes, or 68.7 percent of the total, to Clara Hardy’s 757 votes, or 31.3 percent, with all five polling places reporting and mail and early votes counted.

