NORTH PROVIDENCE – Senate President Dominick Ruggerio cruised to victory over returning challenger Lenny Cioe in Tuesday’s Democratic primary for the District 4 seat, defeating Cioe by a much wider margin than he did two years ago.
On a night that ended in big disappointment for many of the area’s progressive Democrats, House District 55 incumbent Rep. Arthur Corvese also won convincingly, with 1,660 votes, or 68.7 percent of the total, to Clara Hardy’s 757 votes, or 31.3 percent, with all five polling places reporting and mail and early votes counted.
Ruggerio exceeded the vote totals of both of his primary opponents combined on both the Providence and North Providence sides of the district, with 59.3 percent of the total with all 10 precincts reporting, or 2,583 total. Cioe had 1,515 votes, or 34.8 percent, and Stephen Tocco was a distant third, at 261 votes or 6 percent of the total, with mail and early votes tabulated.
In the end, the progressives’ championing of such issues as a $19 minimum wage and Medicare for all couldn’t overcome the barrage of mailers sent to voters calling them socialists and warning of the dangers of electing them.
Cioe had campaigned hard, hitting thousands of doors and spreading a message of rebuilding Rhode Island together and rejecting what he said were false accusations against him and other candidates. A registered nurse, he said during his campaign that he would be a voice in a Statehouse long dominated by corrupt politicians.
In Senate District 22, mainly covering Smithfield and part of North Providence, Democrat and former North Providence Police Chief David Tikoian overwhelmingly defeated progressive Democrat Melanie DuPont, with about 64 percent of the vote to 36 percent for DuPont.
Raymond Hull was far outdistancing progressive Damian Lima in House District 6, with all seven precincts reporting. The unverified totals, which did not appear to include mail ballots had Hull with 1,238 votes, or 61 percent, and Lima at 792 votes, or 39 percent.
Statewide, a razor-thin margin in the governor’s race early Tuesday evening had widened a bit, with Gov. Dan McKee at 32.8 percent of the total and Helena Foulkes at 30 percent and Nellie Gorbea at 26 percent.
Lieutenant Gov. Sabina Matos was having an easier time of it, securing 47 percent of the vote with 91 percent of precincts reporting in and Cynthia Mendes at 19.7 percent.
James Diossa was far outpacing Stefan Pryor for general treasurer, with 55.5 percent of the vote, and Gregg Amore was easily winning his race in the primary for Secretary of State over Stephanie Beaute, with a total of 64.3 percent of the vote statewide. The favored Republicans were also all winning their statewide primaries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.