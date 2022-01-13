LINCOLN — The Rhode Island Ethics Commission determined this week that Kelley Morris Salvatore should be prohibited from participating in a pending State Housing Appeals Board case in Lincoln.
The State Housing Appeals Board (SHAB) was scheduled to hear an appeal last month from Women’s Development Corp., whose application to build an affordable housing complex off Breakneck Hill Road was denied by the Lincoln Planning Board.
At the Dec. 16 appeal meeting, it was revealed that SHAB chair Morris Salvatore would be seeking an Ethics opinion to determine whether or not she should preside over SHAB appeal, given that her brother-in-law Thomas Salvatore is a member of the Lincoln Planning Board.
Morris Salvatore was not in attendance for the Jan. 11 Zoom meeting of the Ethics Commission, but sent an email to the commission indicating she would accept the board’s decision.
Their advisory opinion, which was unanimously upheld, was that Morris Salvatore should not participate in the “Breakneck Hollow” development appeal as a state-appointed member and chairperson of the SHAB.
The Ethics Commission’s draft finding states that, under the Code of Ethics, she must recuse herself from participation when any person within her family appears or presents evidence or arguments before her state agency.
The draft cites a 2021 Ethics Commission advisory opinion, which stated that a member of Burrillville’s Zoning Board of Review should not participate in discussions and voting relative to any zoning in which his father-in-law, the Burrillville Building Official, was a party or participant.
He would not have to recuse if they were sharing “non-adversarial” information.
In the Lincoln case, the commission opined that Morris Salvatore’s brother-in-law would be technically considered an “adverse party,” having participated in the Planning Board’s discussions about Breakneck Hollow.
The Breakneck Hollow project was denied by the Planning Board in Nov. 2020. The Women’s Development Corp. appeal was scheduled for last month, but roughly 100 residents were left frustrated when the hearing was postponed so Morris Salvatore could seek an ethics opinion.
Members of the SHAB indicated that the Breakneck Hollow project was their only appeal ready to be heard, so there shouldn’t be much of a wait before the hearing is rescheduled.
Picozzi asks for opinion on LYBA
The Ethics Commission also heard a separate Lincoln matter during its Jan. 11 meeting.
School Committee member John Picozzi requested an advisory opinion “regarding the proper management of any conflicts of interest that might arise as a result of his simultaneous service” as a member of the School Committee and as vice president of the Lincoln Youth Basketball Association.
Staff attorney Teodora Popova Papa said Picozzi is considered a business associate of LYBA, and as such is required to recuse himself from participating in School Committee discussions and decisions on matters in which LYBA representatives speak, on financial matters regarding the LYBA, on their use of facilities, fee waivers, fundraising and so on.
Likewise, Picozzi should not use his public position on the School Committee to promote the LYBA, and must promote those activities on his own time, without using public resources or confidential information obtained as part of his elected position with the schools.
