SMITHFIELD – Come in for a slice or stay for dinner at Everybody’s Pizzeria and Bar, 970 Douglas Pike, owned by Woonsocket Career and Technical Center culinary graduate, 29-year-old Kevin Lavallee.
Lavallee said he knew as a kid that he wanted to be a chef while helping his mémère in the kitchen making burgers and pasta. He pursued his passion in high school in Woonsocket, and worked several kitchen jobs, including the Embassy Club and Village Haven, before opening “Everybody’s” in July.
“I always had this dream and vision in my head to run my own place. I love cooking food and I just want to share good quality food for people to enjoy,” Lavallee said.
After looking for a location to open a restaurant for years, he jumped at the opportunity when the location, formerly Biagios Pizzeria, became available. His concept was simple, the name was chosen in a split-second decision.
“I love pizza. It’s a universal food. Everybody loves pizza,” Lavallee said.
At Everybody’s, pizza is the number one product. Lavallee works in the kitchen creating a hand-stretched dough, homemade sauces and cheese grated in-house. He said it is a family business, though his wife, Michelle, is often busy with their 8-month-old son, Christopher.
There are weekly pizza specials, such as BBQ chicken and taco pizzas, and those as well as cheese, pepperoni and chicken-bacon-ranch pizza slices are served for lunch. Slices are only served during lunch, which ends at 2:30 p.m.
The menu features 14 specialty pizzas, and build-your-own pies, along with vegan and vegetarian pizza options. Lavallee said his and Everybody’s customers’ favorite is the chicken-bacon-ranch pizza, which he said he can eat a slice of every day.
Everybody’s has options other than pizza, including Italian appetizers like mozzarella sticks, fried ravioli, garlic bread, loaded fries, chicken tenders and wings, a loaded mashed potato ball and more.
Menu options also include a long list of grinders, burgers and Italian pasta dishes. The location features a full bar, as well.
“The chicken Parmesan sandwich is super popular already,” Lavallee said.
There are also classic salads, including Greek, Caesar, antipasto, spinach, cobb and garden salads.
“We focused on keeping everything top quality here,” Lavallee said.
Lavallee said weekly food and drink specials are posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. He said the draft features 12 beers on tap that rotate with seasonal and craft varieties.
“There’s something for everyone here,” he said.
Everybody’s is open Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lavallee said, like most businesses, he is still looking for help before extending hours.
Everybody’s offers delivery through the DoorDash and ChowNow mobile apps, and hopes to expand to in-house delivery at a later date.
