Everybody's Pizzeria chef and owner Kevin Lavallee
Buy Now

Everybody’s Pizzeria and Bar, 970 Douglas Pike, chef and owner Kevin Lavallee shows off a cheese pizza fresh out of the oven.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SMITHFIELD – Come in for a slice or stay for dinner at Everybody’s Pizzeria and Bar, 970 Douglas Pike, owned by Woonsocket Career and Technical Center culinary graduate, 29-year-old Kevin Lavallee.

Lavallee said he knew as a kid that he wanted to be a chef while helping his mémère in the kitchen making burgers and pasta. He pursued his passion in high school in Woonsocket, and worked several kitchen jobs, including the Embassy Club and Village Haven, before opening “Everybody’s” in July.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.