NORTH SMITHFIELD – All declared candidates in local election races in North Smithfield turned in at least the required number of signatures, 50, to qualify for the ballot by last Friday’s 4 p.m. deadline.
For nonpartisan Town Council, incumbent Council President John Beauregard collected qualified 72 signatures, incumbent Kim Alves secured 74 signatures, incumbent Stephen Corriveau landed 68 signatures, incumbent Claire O’Hara collected 78 signatures, incumbent challenger Douglas Osier secured 74 signatures, challenger Michael Clifford collected 57 signatures, challenger Paulette Hamilton collected 59 signatures, and challenger Cheryl Marandola secured 64 signatures, according to the latest numbers
