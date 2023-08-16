NORTH PROVIDENCE – A proposal by representatives from Excel Academy, 622 Woonasquatucket Ave. in the former St. Patrick School, to build a new pre-fabricated structure on the property, is receiving mixed reviews.
The Town Council, at its Aug. 1 meeting, heard the petitioners’ request for a zoning amendment changing its lots from being zoned institutional to institutional with special exceptions.
Attorney Michael Mineau and zoning consultant Edward Pimentel, representing Excel, detailed the plans for an accessory structure, saying they would need special exceptions within the institutional zone to add the 70-foot by 70-foot pre-fabricated building with its four additional classrooms.
They presented letters of support from Grace Community Baptist Church across the street and some neighbors, and said they have met with as many neighbors as possible to try to see if there are any concerns, saying there were no letters of opposition to the plan. The property has mostly operated as a school since the 1960s, they noted, and they purchased it a couple of years ago.
Representatives from Excel Academy are planning to hopefully acquire other sites in Rhode Island, which would allow them to shift some operations elsewhere in the near future.
The North Providence Breeze reported last September on the opening of Excel Academy to serve students in North Providence, Central Falls and Providence. The founding class of 120 5th-graders, the Class of 2030, is made up of 86 percent students from Providence, 8 percent from Central Falls, and 6 percent from North Providence, with 98 percent of them being students of color, 27 percent being multilingual learners, and 36 percent having a home language other than English, according to a story at the time.
This building would have no foundation, and though modular to be removed at any point, it would be of similar quality and character of the neighborhood, said the applicants.
Lawrence Forte, of 2 Centredale Ave., who owns two pieces of property across from the school, said that on each side of the school, there are dead-end streets, and there are two additional dead-end streets off Centredale Avenue. Each day when he leaves for work and comes home, he said, there’s a traffic problem, with all the school buses lined up along Stevens Street. Children load and unload without the bus stop arms being used, he said, because the parking lot is over capacity with the teachers. On his side of the street, said Forte, are parents who every morning are dropping off students.
This is a narrow road, said Forte, and with drivers coming in both directions, traffic jams occur.
“If I had a dollar for every parent who parked in front of my garage saying, ‘I’ll just be a minute,’ I’d be a rich man,” he told the council.
Adding any sort of structure to the parking lot or expanding the school in any way will cause the traffic to grow worse, said Forte.
“It’s very difficult for us,” he said. “I can’t even go home for lunch because you can’t get down the street.”
Decades ago when the Catholic school was built, there wasn’t much traffic, said Forte, and he recommends that officials come and simply observe what happens today.
Mineau said the applicants would be willing to enter an agreement giving the town first right of refusal on purchasing the property if Excel ceases to use it, to use for municipal operations or convert to another use. This permission would be limited to this property, they said, and would not apply to other schools opened or expanded in town.
Councilor Steve DiLorenzo, who represents the area alongside Councilor Mario Martone, noted that the school has done a great job in its first months of operation, including engaging with the community at festivals. He asked why they would go modular instead of a more permanent building, saying it “seems temporary” and it seems to make more sense to add a permanent structure if they ever want to sell it down the road.
The applicants said going this modular instead of traditional route allows cost savings and flexibility if and when they shift some operations elsewhere and no longer need the property, making it much easier for the town to return it to its original state, with parking restored.
“That back area may be needed for parking, that was the point,” he said.
Pimentel said they’re taking the same approach with this project as they did with the previous development of new commercial spaces at 1601 Mineral Spring Ave., reaching out to residents with an “incredible outreach program” and “crafting something unique to this property like we did with the other.”
Councilor Mario Martone said he’s not necessarily opposed to the plan, but said he was surprised to learn that the school makes no type of payment to the town as a tax-exempt nonprofit.
Mayor Charles Lombardi, in a letter to the council, expressed several concerns about the zone change, including his belief that a “temporary” structure should not be up for a planned 12 years. He also cited additional congestion, overuse of the local roads, and a concern about the financial burden of any additional services needed.
The council, at the mayor’s request, sent the proposal to its finance subcommittee to talk through issues, with a plan to have that discussion completed before the next council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.