SCITUATE – After more than five years sitting in the back lot outside at the Department of Public Works, a 10-piece recreation circuit training exercise unit has finally found a home at Berkander Field, 46 Institute Lane.
The Town Council last week celebrated approving a location for the unit in a 4,452-square-foot area between the tennis courts and softball field and basketball courts at the northwest corner of the property.
The Scituate Recreation Committee recommended the location of the equipment, which was named on a Thursday council agenda as “previously purchased equipment.”
“I don’t know if we should sing,” said Council President Abbie Groves.
DPW Director Kirk Loiselle will approve plans and specifics for the physical location of the equipment. Loiselle informed Groves that the DPW can install the equipment.
Former Councilor Michael Marcello was among those who pushed to find a home for the equipment.
“I’m finally pleased that after four-plus years, the taxpayers are going to get the full benefit of equipment that has been sitting in the DPW yard since its purchase,” Marcello said.
Recreation Director David Pannone thanked the council for putting the item on the agenda.
Scituate purchased the 10-piece circuit in 2017 for $13,000 with plans to install them at Tasca Field. Those plans were scrapped once the town realized there was not enough space for the circuit during busy soccer season.
Recreation Department personnel then suggested Andrews Field off Battey Meetinghouse Road, though nothing came of that suggestion. Next, the Recreation Committee considered the Senior Center, but the former director said it is not the type of equipment that would benefit seniors.
Others over the years suggested selling the equipment rather than having it go to waste. Loiselle said the equipment is made for outdoor use, and is in good condition and kept outside.
Esek Hopkins Park and Manning Field were also previously considered as final landing spots for the equipment.
