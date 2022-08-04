Exercise equipment at the Department of Public Works
Exercise equipment sits at the Department of Public Works on pallets for years now. DPW Director Kirk Loiselle said the hard metal equipment is made for the outdoors, and will be fine until a location is found in North Scituate where it can be installed.

 BREEZE PHOTO BY JACQUELYN MOOREHEAD

SCITUATE – Town officials are still undecided on where to put circuit exercise equipment purchased in 2017 for $13,000 after placement recommendations by the Recreation Committee and original plans were scrapped.

Town Councilor Michael Marcello requested that the issue be put on the agenda for a future meeting after bringing it up at a July 14 meeting. Marcello said he is frustrated that the equipment, a 10-piece circuit with eight free-standing pieces and two balancing pieces, is still sitting at the Department of Public Works.

