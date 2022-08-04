SCITUATE – Town officials are still undecided on where to put circuit exercise equipment purchased in 2017 for $13,000 after placement recommendations by the Recreation Committee and original plans were scrapped.
Town Councilor Michael Marcello requested that the issue be put on the agenda for a future meeting after bringing it up at a July 14 meeting. Marcello said he is frustrated that the equipment, a 10-piece circuit with eight free-standing pieces and two balancing pieces, is still sitting at the Department of Public Works.
“I just don’t want another year to go by, or five years, whatever it is,” Marcello said.
Last May, Councilor James Brady said the equipment needed to be put into action, joking that members of the public can’t go to the back of the DPW to use it.
Originally, the circuit was purchased for Tasca Field in 2017, but later the council discovered it would not fit there during the busy soccer season. The Recreation Committee recommended Andrews Field off Battey Meeting House Road as a suitable location, but nothing became of it.
The Recreation Committee also considered putting the equipment at the Senior Center, though Senior Center Director Dina Elhelw said it is not the type of equipment that would benefit the center.
Marcello said the Scituate Police Station needs to move its leech field, and there is no longer space at the Senior Center for the equipment. He said the town seems to be at an impasse at the moment, with every suggested plan not working out.
“We’ve got to decide what we are doing with this equipment,” Marcello said. He joked with DPW Director Kirk Loiselle that it doesn’t look like the director is using the equipment very often.
“I’ll meet you down there tomorrow morning,” Loiselle joked back.
During the meeting, Councilor Gary Grande said the town should offload the equipment.
“No one wants it,” Grande said.
Council President Abbie Groves said she will put the item on the agenda to be taken up at a later time.
Recreation Director David Pannone said it is difficult to find space for the equipment without breaking up the circuit. He said Hope already has a circuit exercise station, and the town strives to keep a balance in amenities on each side of town.
Pannone added that, unlike other projects where volunteers work alongside DPW workers, the exercise equipment would need to be installed by a licensed contractor for safety and insurance purposes.
“I’m at a loss for it,” Pannone said.
He said after improvements are made to Esek Hopkins Park using a recently awarded $290,000 federal grant, it may be possible to move the equipment there. Pannone also mentioned the defunct volleyball court at the town center. He said no one really uses the volleyball court, so it could be a viable option, but it would need some work.
With work being done at Manning Field and resurfacing the tennis and basketball courts, Pannone said he feels like the exercise equipment is on the back burner.
“There’s just not a perfect pad ready for this,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.