SCITUATE – Expansion of Village Gas, which boasts some of the lowest full-service gas prices in Rhode Island, is again moving forward after owner Zeshan Abid had neighboring buildings of 143 Danielson Pike demolished last week.
Travelers witnessed the demolition of the former home of a dog groomer and daycare center at 143 Danielson Pike, next door to and owned by Village Gas. Abid purchased the building in 2018 in hopes of relieving traffic pressure on Route 116 and 6, where the gas station is located.
Abid went before the Scituate Plan Commission a year ago looking to expand his gas station with two additional pumps and added room for traffic flow. At the time, the Plan Commission did not vote on the plans, pushing the meeting to May to give the owner more time to respond to questions from the commission and abutters.
New plans included a new right of way around the rear of the existing convenience store and two new pumps where the old building was located. The new pumps will not need new in-ground tanks and will tie into the existing tank.
John Dias, of Arco National New England, presented plans to the Plan Commission last April, saying the bulk of the work included demolishing the old building and some site work. Adding the pumps will not take long, he said.
In an interview Monday, Abid said he decided to end his plans at that time because they were not going anywhere. He said he recently received a demolition permit for 143 Danielson Pike, and then moved forward with razing the building.
Since last year, Abid opened the Sunoco Gas Station at 101 Pleasant View Ave. in Smithfield under new ownership, complete with full-service pumping attendants.
Abid said he will return to the Plan Commission soon with expansion plans.
“The next step is to go back to the (board) again for their support,” he told The Valley Breeze & Observer.
Abid said he is not sure if his plans will be further changed, saying so far he is sticking to original expansion plans. Abid thanked everyone in town who has supported his business and plans for expansion over the years.
